George McDonagh’s Weekend Greyhound Tips (Saturday, 21st March 2020)

The Irish Greyhound Board will be operating a ‘racing behind closed door’s policy as well. Spectators will not be admitted to meetings, including Galway, but can watch the races live online.

==

Saturday Racing Only This Week (Friday Was A Rugby Night)

==

Saturday Selections

==

RACE 1 FÁILTE GO DTÍ STAID NA GCON, GAILLIMH A5 525 19:52=TRAP 2 HEATHLAWN O’HARA

RACE 2 THE RACE ENTRY TEXT NUMBER S8 350 20:07=TRAP 1 KILBANNON TEE

RACE 3 THE UPCOMING UNRACED NEXT WEEK A4 525 20:22=TRAP 4 MAROON MOHER

RACE 4 THE RACE CARD NOTICES S2 350 20:37=TRAP 6 CENTAUR

RACE 5 DÉANANN CÚ PEATA MAITH A6 SEMI-FINAL 20:52=TRAP 4 OLLYS RODDICK

RACE 6 DÉANANN CÚ PEATA MAITH A6 SEMI-FINAL 21:07=TRAP 4 RATHIN SNOWY

RACE 7 BUMBLEBEE KYNE ENJOYING RETIREMENT A7 FINAL 21:22=TRAP 6 BUMBLEBEE MALORY (NAP)

RACE 8 THE BULL RUN BOLT AT STUD A4 525 FINAL 21:37=TRAP 2 ANNAGHDOWN STAR

RACE 9 THE RACE ENTRY TEXT NUMBER A3 525 21:52=TRAP 5 GRAHANS JET

RACE 10 OÍCHEANTA TIOMSAITHE AIRGID AT STAID NA GCON A2 550 22:07=TRAP 3 RATHMEEHAN MAY

RACE 11 AN RÁS DEIREANACH – HIT OR BUST A1 525 22:22=TRAP 3 BRICKHILL DAVY