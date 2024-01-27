George McDonagh’s ‘Saturday Six’

27 January 2024
~1 minutes read
27 January 2024
~1 minutes read
By DAIRE WALSH Following 12 years of loyal service to the cause, Galway ladies football stalwart Tracey Leonard believes the time had come to bring her in...
Presentation College Athenry go in search of an All-Ireland Senior A Camogie Final appearance on Saturday (27th January 2024) when they take on Munster ch...
The Galway senior ladies footballers play their second game in Division 1 of the LIDL Ladies National Football League on Saturday (27th January 2024) when...
The Galway intermediate camogie team begin their Very National Camogie League Division 2B campaign on Saturday (27th January 2024) against Kilkenny. Conor...