Galway Bay FM

13 January 2024

~1 minutes read

George McDonagh’s ‘Saturday Six’

Share story:
George McDonagh’s ‘Saturday Six’

Racing at home on Saturday (13th January) is in Fairyhouse.

While cross-channel, there are meetings in Warwick, Kempton, Wetherby, Chelmsford City and Wolverhampton.

With his ‘Saturday Six’ selections, here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

Share story:

Tuam/Oughterard vs MU Barnhall (All-Ireland Women's Junior Cup Final Preview with Owen Lydon)

Tuam/Oughterard Colts are targeting completing their historic year on Saturday (13th January) when they take on defending champions MU Barnhall in the Ene...

Galway 2-18 Leitrim 1-17 (FBD League Semi-Final Commentary and Reaction)

Galway are through to the FBD Connacht Football League Final after this four-point victory over Leitrim on Friday (12th January). Two Rory Cunningham goal...

Galway vs Laois (Walsh Cup Hurling Preview with Cyril Farrell)

After the result of their opener against Offaly stood, Galway welcome Laois in Round 3 of the Dioralyte Walsh Cup on Sunday (14th January). The Tribesmen&...

Connacht vs Lyon (Champions Cup Rugby Preview with the Galway Bay FM Team in France)

Connacht target getting their Investec Champions Cup campaign back on track this Saturday (13th January) when they travel to Lyon for their third fixture ...