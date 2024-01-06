George McDonagh’s Saturday Six

6 January 2024
~1 minutes read
6 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Ballinasloe’s Noel Mannion will be inducted into the Medtronic Galway Sports Stars Hall of Fame on January 19th at the Galway Bay Hotel. The rugby l...
Galway’s senior footballers get their 2024 season underway next Friday (12th January) when they face Leitrim in the semi-final. The two teams met in...
After suffering a 2-18 to 0-18 defeat to Laois on Thursday (4th January), Offaly will be Galway’s first opponents when they begin the defence of the...
Over the Christmas period, Galway’s LGFA county board honoured their first chairperson and one of their founding members Frank Kearney from Lackagh,...