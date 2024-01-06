Galway Bay FM

6 January 2024

George McDonagh’s Saturday Six

Racing at home on Saturday (6th January) is in Cork.

While cross-channel, there are meetings in Newcastle, Wincanton, Southwell and Kempton.

To preview the action with his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

