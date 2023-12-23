Galway Bay FM

23 December 2023

~1 minutes read

George McDonagh’s ‘Saturday Six’

Share story:
George McDonagh’s ‘Saturday Six’

There’s no racing in Ireland this Saturday (23rd December 2023).

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Lingfield, Haddock, Newcastle and Ascot.

With his ‘Saturday Six’ selections, here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh

Share story:

LADIES FOOTBALL: -‘Guiding light’ - The Big Interview with Chair of the Coach Development Advisory Committee Liam Moggan

By DAIRE WALSH Following a lot of hard work behind the scenes, Liam Moggan was thrilled to finally see the Gaelic Games Coach Pathway being officially lau...

Ulster 20-19 Connacht (United Rugby Championship Commentary)

Despite scoring three tries, Connacht came up just short against Ulster in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday (22nd December 2023) at Kingspan St...

Patrick Hickey Joins Galway United for 2024

Galway United have announced that Patrick Hickey has signed for our senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joi...

George McDonagh's Greyhound Selections

Friday Selections (22nd December 2023) RACE 1 THE BARKING BUZZ APP A7/A8 525 SEMI-FINAL 19:50=TRAP 1 ORBSEN OLIVE RACE 2 THE BARKING BUZZ APP A7/A8 525 SE...