George McDonagh’s ‘Saturday Six’

9 March 2024
~1 minutes read
9 March 2024
~1 minutes read
It was a special night for St Thomas’ last night when the players received their AIB Club Team of the Year awards. Gerald Kelly, Fintan Burke, Sha...
By DAIRE WALSH She may not have been involved this weekend, but having already featured in a brace of finals at the grade, Galway attacker Aoife O’Rou...
Galway United and Drogheda United couldn’t be separated in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (8th March 2024...
Former Connacht and Ireland player Alison Miller joined us on ‘Over The Line’ for our special International Women’s Day edition of ̵...