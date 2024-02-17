George McDonagh’s Saturday Six

17 February 2024
~1 minutes read
17 February 2024
~1 minutes read
By Daragh Ó Conchúir For the past four years, Róisín Black has been a teacher at Scoil Mhuire, the same primary school she attended in her home town o...
Galway United suffered a 1-0 defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic in their opening game of this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on F...
Connacht are back in BKT United Rugby Championship action this Saturday (17th February) when they travel to Cardiff Blues. Connacht ran in five tries in a...
Galway’s senior camogie team make their first 2024 appearance on Saturday (17th February) when they travel to Clare in Division 1A of the Very Natio...