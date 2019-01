George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

Friday – (No Saturday Racing Due To Rugby Game)

RACE 1 WELCOME TO THE SPORTSGROUND A7 525 19:52 = TRAP 4 LANZAROTE

RACE 2 THE RECENT TOTE RETURNS S9 350 20:07 = TRAP 2 KILLANIN SUE

RACE 3 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A6 525 20:22 = TRAP 6 WILBROOK AMBER

RACE 4 JANUARY RACING & TRIALS S5 350 FINAL 20:37 = TRAP 6 PAL DUBH

RACE 5 GREYHOUNDS AS PETS A5 525 20:52 = TRAP 1 DYNAMIC BUFF

RACE 6 THE ONLINE BOOKINGS S4 350 21:07 = TRAP 4 FAST FIT BUDDY

RACE 7 THE UPCOMING EVENTS A0 525 21:22 = TRAP 4 CONFUSED REILLY

RACE 8 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH A4 550 21:37 = TRAP 1 COLMYARD ZOEY

RACE 9 IRGT 2019 CALENDARS A4 525 21:52 = TRAP 1 DOUGH DANCER (NAP)

RACE 10 RACING AND TRIALS NEXT SATURDAY A3 525 22:07 = TRAP 6 IMPACT TOBY

RACE 11 THE LUCKY LAST A2 525 22:22 = TRAP 1 HEATHLAWN FLASH