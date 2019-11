George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

By

Friday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A9 525 19:52 = TRAP 6 SHOEMAKERS RULER

RACE 2 THE TOTE GUARANTEES TONIGHT S9 350 20:07 = TRAP 1 KILBANNON TEE

RACE 3 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH S7 350 20:22 = TRAP 2 BURNPARK TOMMY

RACE 4 THE DECEMBER RACING NOVICE 525 SEMI-FINAL 20:37 = TRAP 6 ANNAGHDOWN VICKY

RACE 5 THE UPCOMING SWEEPSTAKES S5 350 20:52 = TRAP 6 IVYHALL TREASURE

RACE 6 THE NOVEMBER ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH S4 350 21:07 = TRAP 6 CRAFTY VICTORIO

RACE 7 THE DECEMBER RACING NOVICE 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:22 = TRAP 1 ANNAGHDOWN PAWS

RACE 8 THE GREYHOUNDS AS PETS 525 21:37 = TRAP 2 BAYLIN TIGER (NAP)

RACE 9 RACING AND TRIAL SCHEDULE NEXT WEEK A1 525 21:52 = TRAP 4 BORDER ELECTRIC

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A3 525 22:07 = TRAP 3 RALLYING STAR

Saturday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A6 525 19:52 = TRAP 4 BALLYVOE ACE

RACE 2 GREYHOUNDS AS PETS NOVICE 350 SEMI-FINAL 20:07 = TRAP 5 BURNPARK DUMBO

RACE 3 GREYHOUNDS AS PETS NOVICE 350 SEMI-FINAL 20:22 = TRAP 4 TIERNEVAN GORT

RACE 4 THE NIGHT OF STARS AT SHELBOURNE A7 525 20:37 = TRAP 1 ANDREWS PATCH

RACE 5 RACING AND TRIAL SCHEDULE NEXT WEEK S6 350 20:52 = TRAP 2 BULLSEYE JET

RACE 6 GREYHOUNDS AS PETS S2 350 21:07 = TRAP 3 CAISLEAN BLITZ

RACE 7 RACING AND TRIAL SCHEDULE NEXT WEEK A5 525 21:22 = TRAP 1 BESLOW PADRAIGIN (NAP)

RACE 8 THE UPCOMING SWEEPSTAKES IN 2 WEEKS A4 525 21:37 = TRAP 3 CLONEYOGAN FLASH

RACE 9 THE GREYHOUNDS AS PETS A3 525 21:52 = TRAP 1 EXCHANGE THREE

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A4 525 22:07 = TRAP 1 TOUCH PADDY