George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips for the weekend

Friday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A5 525 19:52 = TRAP 5 Metro Gypsy

RACE 2 TONIGHTS TOTE GUARANTEES S6 350 20:07 = TRAP 6 Kilbannon Wolf

RACE 3 GREYHOUNDS AS PETS NOVICE 350 FINAL 20:22 = TRAP 3 Burnpark Floyd

RACE 4 THE UPCOMING EVENTS A5 525 20:37 = TRAP 2 Fast Fit Wish

RACE 5 THE UPCOMING EVENTS S5 350 20:52 = TRAP 2 Kilbannon Voight

RACE 6 THE CHRISTMAS PART BOOKINGS S2 350 21:07 = TRAP 2 Caislean Blitz

RACE 7 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A1 525 21:22 = TRAP 5 Rockmount Touché

RACE 8 THE RACE AND TRIAL SCHEDULE NEXT WEEK A4 575 21:37 = TRAP 6 Rockmount Gizmo (nap)

RACE 9 THE GREYHOUNDS AS PETS A1 575 21:52 = TRAP 6 Portumna Zero

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A3 575 22:07 = TRAP 6 4 Astro Abby

Saturday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A7 525 19:52 = TRAP 5 Cosmic Angel

RACE 2 TONIGHTS TOTE GUARANTEES S9 350 20:07 = TRAP 1 Now Bobby

RACE 3 THE TRIAL SCHEDULE NEXT WEEK S8 350 20:22 = TRAP 6 Willbrook Chase

RACE 4 THE ONLINE BOOKINGS A4 525 20:37 = TRAP 1 Ennistymon

RACE 5 THE NOVEMBER DEAL OF THE MONTH S5 350 20:52 = TRAP 4 Ivyhall Treasure

RACE 6 THE UPCOMING EVENTS S4 350 21:07 = TRAP 2 Doona Dancer

RACE 7 THE CHRISTMAS PARTY BOOKINGS A3 525 21:22 = TRAP 1 Rockalong Kosmos

RACE 8 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS BITCH A3 525 21:37 = TRAP 3 Eimears Éclair

RACE 9 RACING ON SATURDAY ONLY NEXT WEEK A5 575 21:52 = TRAP 4 Selinas Champion (nap)

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A2 550 22:07 = TRAP 6 Eimears Dream