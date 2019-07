George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

By

Friday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A8 525 19:52 = TRAP 1 KNOCKDINE BRAE

RACE 2 TONIGHTS TOTE RETURNS S9 350 20:07 = TRAP 3 WILBROOK BEANS

RACE 3 THE UPCOMING EVENTS NEXT WEEK S8 350 20:22 = TRAP 1 KILBANNON MAHON

RACE 4 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH A7 525 20:37 = TRAP 6 ROCKMOUNT GIZMO

RACE 5 THE NEW RESTAURANT DEALS ON2 350 FINAL = TRAP 5 TAURUS

RACE 6 THE ONLINE RACE ENTRIES S5 350 21:07 = TRAP 4 FAIRYHILL CHIEF

RACE 7 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A2 525 21:22 = TRAP 6 IMPACT TOBY

RACE 8 THE RACE WEEK FESTIVAL A5 525 21:38 = TRAP 1 SELLOUT BOBBY

RACE 9 THE RACE ENTRIES ON2 525 FINAL 21:52 = TRAP 6 GLAMOUROUSRODDICK (NAP)

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A3 22:07 = TRAP 1 BUMBLEBEE SHADOW

Saturday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A6 525 19:52=TRAP 5 WILLBROOK TIKKA

RACE 2 THE PICK 6 ROLLOVER TONIGHT S8 350 20:07 = TRAP 5 FAST FIT ROSS

RACE 3 THE PICK 6 ROLLOVER STARTS NOW S7 350 20:22 = TRAP 5 TREANMANAGH KING

RACE 4 FORT WAYNE METALS OFF TO THE RACES! A3 525 20:37 = TRAP 3 CAISLEAN MINNIE

RACE 5 THE GAIN RACE WEEK INTER TRACK CHALLENGE S6 350 20:52 = TRAP 1 CORRANDULLA BRAE

RACE 6 THE RACE WEEK FESTIVAL S2 350 21:07 = TRAP 1 HAYESES FLAME

RACE 7 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH A5 525 21:22 = TRAP 2 CRACK ON BILLY (NAP)

RACE 8 THE RACE ENTRIES BY TEXT, EMAIL & ONLINE A4 525 21:37 = TRAP 1 BALLISTIC JOY

RACE 9 THE HIT OR BUST A1 550 21:52 = TRAP 6 PORTUMNA ZERO