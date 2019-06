George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

By

Friday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM a4 525 19:52 = Trap 3 Rosshill Charlie

RACE 2 THE NEW RESTAURANT DEALS ON2 350 SEMI-FINAL 20:07 = Trap 4 Sues Trooper

RACE 3 THE NEW RESTAURANT DEALS ON2 350 SEMI-FINAL 20:22 = Trap 2 Bubbles Be Slick

RACE 4 THE UPCOMING SWEEPSTAKES a8 525 20:37 = Trap 1 Kilbannon Hannah

RACE 5 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS s8 350 20:52 = Trap 2 Pinnacle Blue

RACE 6 THE PICK 6 ROLLOVER NEXT WEEK s7 350 21:07 = Trap 6 Kilbannon Louise

RACE 7 THE RACE ENTRIES ON2 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:22 = Trap 2 Shestheonlyone

RACE 8 THE RACE ENTRIES ON2 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:37 = Trap 1 Noellestrivago

RACE 9 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH a6 525 21:52 = Trap 5 Menlo Honey

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST a1 550 22:07 = Trap 1 Combo Corofin (NAP)

Saturday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A4 525 19:52 = Trap 3 Harbour Bluebell

RACE 2 THE TOTE GURANTEES S6 350 20:07 = Trap 2 Treanmanagh king

RACE 3 THE LOUGHREA ALL WEATHER GALLOP A6 525 20:22=Trap 3 Kiltartan Flyer

RACE 4 THE UPCOMING EVENTS AT GALWAY A7 20:37 = Trap 4 Only The Lads

RACE 5 THE JAMES HORAN AND FLAHERTY MARKETS S4 350 20:52 = Trap 3 Pats Gold Dream

RACE 6 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A3 525 21:07 = Trap 3 Rockmount Touché

RACE 7 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH 350 21:22 = Trap 5 Gunner Robin

RACE 8 THE NEW RESTAURANT PACKAGES A5 550 21:37 = Trap 4 Willbrook Tika

RACE 9 PICK 6 ROLLOVER HERE NEXT SATURDAY A2 525 21:52 = Trap 5 Laguna Beach (NAP)

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A3 525 22:07 = Trap 4 Clever Princess