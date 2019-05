George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

By

Friday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO THE SPORTSGROUND A7 525 19:52 = TRAP 4 Dunsallagh Puma

RACE 2 THE GAIN FEEDS UNRACED 350 SEMI-FINAL 20:07 = TRAP 2 Fuerty Blackmike

RACE 3 THE GAIN FEEDS UNRACED 350 SEMI-FINAL 20:22 = TRAP 6 Treanmanagh King

RACE 4 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH A6 525 20:37 = TRAP 3 Danmar Johnny

RACE 5 THE GAIN FEEDS UNRACED 350 SEMI-FINAL 20:52 = TRAP 2 Fairyhill Chief

RACE 6 THE GALWAY CLINIC RACE S7 350 21:07 = TRAP 4 Pinnacle Azza

RACE 7 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS A5 525 21:22 = TRAP 1 Da Bo Man

RACE 8 THE NEW RESTAURANT OFFERS A2 525 21:37 = TRAP 5 Bumblebee Fabia

RACE 9 THE INNOVATE UNRACED 525 FINAL 21:52 = TRAP 5 Foxwood Queen (nap)

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A3 525 22:07 = TRAP 5 Estimate

Saturday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A5 525 19:52 = TRAP 4 Howsitgoingjo

RACE 2 THE RECENT TOTE RETURNS S8 350 20:07 = TRAP 1 Bumblebee Reilly

RACE 3 THE RACE ENTRIES TEXT 087 2770969 S6 350 20:22 = TRAP 6 Kilbannon Louise

RACE 4 THE FLAHERTY MARKETS AND JAMES HORAN STAKES A9 525 20:37 = TRAP 6 Rogers Ambition

RACE 5 THE NEW RESTAURANT OFFERS S5 350 20:52 = TRAP 5 Sellout Baby

RACE 6 FUNDRAISING AT THE DOGS S4 350 21:07 = TRAP 1 Pats Gold Dream

RACE 7 THE FACEBOOK, TWITTER & INSTAGRAM A5 525 21:22 = TRAP 4 Baylin Leader

RACE 8 THE ONLINE RESTAURANT BOOKINGS A3 525 21:37 = TRAP 1 Bumblebee Shadow

RACE 9 THE ONLINE DEAL OF THE MONTH A1 525 21:52 = TRAP 6 Impact Toby

RACE 10 THE HIT OR BUST A3 525 22:07 = TRAP 2 Confused Reilly (nap)