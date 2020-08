George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections For The Weekend

By

Friday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM ON3 525 19:52 = TRAP 4 VIEW CAGE

RACE 2 BET WITH THE TOTE A9/A10 525 20:07 = TRAP 3 FAST FIT JOY

RACE 3 TRY THE TRIO S7 350 20:22 = TRAP 2 ZERO WINDFALL

RACE 4 ALL TRIALS MUST BE BOOKED A6 525 20:37 = TRAP 4 KILCORMACK SKY

RACE 5 RACE ENTRY BY TEXT S6 350 20:52 = TRAP 1 BESLOW EMILYKATE

RACE 6 BOYLESPORTS A5 525 21:07 = TRAP 1 LAKESIDE CAOIMHE

RACE 7 GREYHOUND OWNERSHIP S5 350 21:22 = TRAP 4 CILLOWEN APPEAL

RACE 8 WWW.IGB.IE A4 525 21:37 = TRAP 1 DANA POINT

RACE 9 WELCOME BACK TO SPORTS A6/7 SEMI-FINAL 21:52 = TRAP 6 SPORTS SHOW(NAP)

RACE 10 WELCOME BACK TO SPORTS A6/7 SEMI-FINAL 22:07 = TRAP 3 HEATHLAWNBLUETOM

RACE 11 FINAL CHANCE TO PICK A WINNER A2 525 22:22 = TRAP 3 PINNACLE BLUE

Saturday Selections

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM A7 525 19:52 = TRAP 2 BUMBLEBEE MARIA

RACE 2 BET INTO SHELBOURNE PARK ON3 350 20:07 = TRAP 2 TOTAL LOCKDOWN

RACE 3 TRY THE TRIO A4 525 20:22 = TRAP 6 GRAHAMS JET

RACE 4 BOYLESPORTS DERBY HTS LIVE ON INTERTRACK S8 350 20:37 = TRAP 4 HERESOUR PADDY

RACE 5 RACE SPONSORSHIP A4 525 20:52 = TRAP 5 DROMBEG DAVY

RACE 6 ALL TRIALS MUST BE BOOKED S4 350 21:07 = TRAP 3 MR LOGAN

RACE 7 BARKING BUZZ APP A3 525 21:22 = TRAP 5 BUMBLEBEE HIBBS

RACE 8 FIND US ON FACEBOOK S2/S3 350 21:37 = TRAP 5 ROCKALONG ATLAS

RACE 9 DISTANCE RACING AT GALWAY A4 550 21:52 = TRAP 1 SELINAS CHAMPION

RACE 10 IRISH RETIRED GREYHOUND TRUST A3 525 22:07 = TRAP 1 BUMBLEBEE DAITHI

RACE 11 SLAN ABHAILE A2 550 22:22 = TRAP 6 MOANDUFF DAISY (NAP)