13 October 2023

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Selections

Friday Selections (13th October 2023)

RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM S9 350 19:50 TRAP 3 KAI
RACE 2 UPCOMING SWEEPSTAKES A7 525 20:05=TRAP 5 BALLEA OAKS
RACE 3 RCETS APP S6 350 20:20=TRAP 4 TAKE EM ON
RACE 4 THE TALKING DOGS A6 525 20:35=TRAP 1 JET STREAM SPACE
RACE 5 BET WITH THE TOTE A6 525 20:50=TRAP 1 MAKING BIG BANK
RACE 6 THE BARKING BUZZ A4 525 21:05=TRAP 3 CREEVY BIRD
RACE 7 THE IRISH RETIRED GREYHOUND TRUST A4 525 21:20=TRAP 1 CROKERS BURKO
RACE 8 THE THIS RUNS DEEP A5 525 21:35=TRAP 1 ASTRO PODGE (NAP)
Saturday Selections (14th October 2023)
RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM N3 525 19:50=TRAP 1 KNOCKANOURA KATE
RACE 2 THE INTERTRACK BETTING NOVICE N2 525 20:05=TRAP 6 IVY HILL JAKE
RACE 3 HAPPY HAWAII FIVE OH BIRTHDAY BRENDA KEANE A5 525 20:20=TRAP 3 LISSATOUK PEGGY
RACE 4 UPCOMING FONEZ GALWAY OAKS A2 525 20:35=TRAP 3 ABIGAILS HOPE
RACE 5 THE 2023 LIAM BRUSSELS MEMORIAL A4/A5 (NO B/G) STAKE FINAL 20:50=TRAP 2 MOVE OVER OGIE (NAP)
RACE 6 THE PADDY O’GORMAN A1/A2 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:05=TRAP 3 GRANGEVIEW LOLO
RACE 7 THE PADDY O’GORMAN A1/A2 525 SEMI-FINAL 21:20=TRAP 6 SKIRK GEM
RACE 8 TERESA MURPHY CAROLAN QUALITY ENGINEER A3 525 21:35=TRAP 1 BRICKHILL BUSTER
RACE 9 CHRISTMAS PARTY AT THE DOGS A1 525 21:50=TRAP 6 CRAFTY ORLANDO

