GCH Medal At National Track And Field Indoor League – Galway Athletics Report

National Junior and Under 23 Championships

U20 Mens 800m National final (L to R) Aaron Brennan GCH 2nd, winner Sean O’Donoghue DCH and third Sean Cotter of Craughwell AC

Galway athletes excelled at the National Junior and Under 23 Championships held on Saturday 25th in AIT Arena in Athlone, coming home with a large haul of National medals.

At U 23 level, the talented Nicole Walsh of Galway City Harriers took gold in the U23 Ladies 400m. Middle distance athlete Thomas McStay of GCH doubled up with impressive silver in the U23 Men’s 1500 metres and won bronze in the 800m later that day. Newcomer to GCH, Emily Russell, won bronze in the U23 Ladies 60m Hurdles.

There were also medals for Loughrea and Craughwell AC, as Brendan Lynch of Loughrea AC won a fine silver medal in the U23 Men’s Triple Jump, while Laura Cunningham of Craughwell AC won bronze in the U23 Ladies High Jump.

At Junior level, GCH sprinter Robert McDonnell won a superb silver in the Junior Men’s 200m and in doing so ran the fastest ever 200m for a GCH juvenile indoors or outdoors with a flying time of 21.85seconds.

Richard Kamsen of GCH triple jumped his way to a huge 13.30m best, to claim silver in the Junior Men’s Triple Jump

Aaron Brennan claimed silver for GCH in the 1500m with a superb 4:06 clocking, just ahead Craughwell’s Sean Cotter who won bronze the in same race.

There were other good performances just outside the medals from the likes of Seren O’Toole, of GCH, who took 4th place In the Junior Women’s 400m and Barry Murphy, fifth in the Junior Men’s 800m for GCH.

National Track and Field Indoor League

GCH Ladies team, National League bronze medal winners (L to R)

Laura Nally, Sarah Lanigan, Aoife Sheehy, Kathryn Casserly, Rita Lahue, Aoife Waldron, Rebecca Lynch (missing from photo Nicole Walsh).

On an historic day for the club, Galway City Harriers Men’s and Ladies teams both medalled at the National Indoor Track and Field League held Sunday 26th January in AIT International Arena.

GCH Ladies team made history by being the first GCH Ladies team to medal at a National Track and field League Final. The team secured a National bronze medal in a high-quality competition, behind Dublin City Harriers and Raheny Shamrocks. The GCH ladies’ squad who competed over the two rounds comprised of Nicole Walsh, Kathryn Casserly, Aoife Sheehy, Aoife Waldron, Laura Nally, Seren O’Toole, Sarah Lanigan, Rebecca Lynch, Rita Lahue, and they were ably led by Team Manager Majella Loftus

In an equally competitive men’s competition, GCH Men’s team took National silver behind Clonliffe Harriers with an impressive team performance. The squad of GCH men who competed over the two rounds included Robert McDonnell, Daragh Jennings, Eoghan Jennings, Jonah Erugo, Conor Deane, Owen Scully, Darren Costello, Jack Dempsey, Brendan Staunton, Keith Fallon. And led by Manager Cliff Jennings

Competing also were Craughwell Ladies team captained by Sarah Finnegan, and they had two solid all round performances, to place sixth overall in the Ladies competition

Coldwood 4 Mile race

Coldwood National School held their annual 4 mile run on Sunday 26th of January last, in aid of development of the school. The event organized conjunction with Craughwell AC attracted a good turnout and the race saw the top three spots go to GCH athletes. First over the line was David Carter in 21.40, with clubmates David Bohan second in 21.48 and Jerome Debize third in 23.21

Linda Porter won the Ladies race in a time of 27.18, with Cliona Hurst second in 27.27, and third was Eleanor Whyte of GCH in 27.49