Gaynor Cup history beckons for Galway’s U15

Tomorrow is a big day for The Galway League as they face The Metropolitan Girls League North in the U15 Gaynor Cup Final at the University of Limerick.

This game was originally fixed for before Christmas but was called off and there was a fear that it would again be called off due to the FAI Statement postponing fixtures but it was confirmed today that the game would go ahead.

For Galway, this has been an exciting campaign with three wins and a draw in the group stages and a dramatic penalty shootout win over the Southern section of the Metropolitan Girls League in the Semi-Final.

Galway League manager Shane Fitzgerald spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the final tomorrow

Galway League Route To The Final

League Phase

Galway League 1 Limerick Desmond 1



Galway League 2 North Tipperary 1



Galway League 2 Clare League 1



Galway League 9 Longford League 1



Semi-Final

Galway League 0 Metropolitan League South 0 (AET)

Galway League won 3-1 on penalties