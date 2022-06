Gaynor Cup Fixtures Released for Galway and Roscommon League Teams

The Fixtures for the 2022 Gaynor Cup have been released with the competition beginning on the 7th of June at the University of Limerick.

This year’s competition will be played at the U14 age grade, similar to the boys equivalent the Kennedy Cup with the group games, playoffs and finals over the five days.

Galway are managed by Ann Regan with Gary O’Connor as coach while there is a strong Galway connection to the Roscommon team that is managed by David Brady with Gerry Davis as coach.

Both teams have been drawn in Group Two with Galway starting their tournament on Tuesday against The Midlands League while Roscommon must wait until Wednesday before their first game against Longford.

The Full list of Fixtures are…

Gaynor Cup 2022 – Group Stages

ROUND ONE Group 1 Date Pitch K. O. Game Louth v MGL South Tue, 7 June 1 4:00pm 1 Kildare v Cavan/Monaghan Tue, 7 June 2 4:00pm 2 Waterford v idle Group 2 North Tipperary v Longford Tue, 7 June 3 4:00pm 3 Midlands v Galway Tue, 7 June 4 4:00pm 4 Roscommon v idle Group 3 Donegal v Inishowen Tue, 7 June 5 4:00pm 5 Sligo/Leitrim v Carlow Tue, 7 June 6 4:00pm 6 Wexford v idle Group 4 Limerick Desmond v Cork Tue, 7 June 1 6:00pm 7 South Tipperary v Kerry Tue, 7 June 2 6:00pm 8 Limerick County v idle Group 5 MGL North v NECSL Tue, 7 June 3 6:00pm 9 Clare v Mayo Tue, 7 June 4 6:00pm 10 Kilkenny v idle

ROUND TWO Group 1 Date Pitch K. O. Game MGL South v Kildare Wed, 8 June 5 10:00am 11 Waterford v Louth Wed, 8 June 6 10:00am 12 Cavan/Monaghan v idle Group 2 Galway v North Tipperary Wed, 8 June 1 10:00am 13 Longford v Roscommon Wed, 8 June 2 10:00am 14 Midlands v idle Group 3 Carlow v Donegal Wed, 8 June 3 10:00am 15 Inishowen v Wexford Wed, 8 June 4 10:00am 16 Sligo/Leitrim v idle Group 4 Kerry v Limerick Desmond Wed, 8 June 3 12:00pm 17 Cork v Limerick County Wed, 8 June 4 12:00pm 18 South Tipperary v idle Group 5 Mayo v MGL North Wed, 8 June 1 12:00pm 19 NECSL v Kilkenny Wed, 8 June 2 12:00pm 20 Clare v idle

ROUND THREE Group 1 Date Pitch K. O. Game Cavan/Monaghan v Louth Wed, 8 June 3 4:00pm 21 MGL South v Waterford Wed, 8 June 4 4:00pm 22 Kildare v idle Group 2 Roscommon v Galway Wed, 8 June 5 4:00pm 23 North Tipperary v Midlands Wed, 8 June 6 4:00pm 24 Longford v idle Group 3 Wexford v Carlow Wed, 8 June 1 4:00pm 25 Donegal v Sligo/Leitrim Wed, 8 June 2 4:00pm 26 Inishowen v idle Group 4 Limerick County v Kerry Wed, 8 June 4 6:00pm 27 Limerick Desmond v South Tipperary Wed, 8 June 3 6:00pm 28 Cork v idle Group 5 Kilkenny v Mayo Wed, 8 June 2 6:00pm 29 MGL North v Clare Wed, 8 June 1 6:00pm 30 NECSL v idle

ROUND FOUR Group 1 Date Pitch K. O. Game Waterford v Cavan/Monaghan Thu, 9 June 2 10:00am 31 Louth v Kildare Thu, 9 June 1 10:00am 32 MGL South v idle Group 2 Midlands v Roscommon Thu, 9 June 4 10:00am 33 Galway v Longford Thu, 9 June 3 10:00am 34 North Tipperary v idle Group 3 Sligo/Leitrim v Wexford Thu, 9 June 2 12 noon 35 Carlow v Inishowen Thu, 9 June 1 12 noon 36 Donegal v idle Group 4 South Tipperary v Limerick County Thu, 9 June 5 12 noon 37 Kerry v Cork Thu, 9 June 6 12 noon 38 Limerick Desmond v idle Group 5 Clare v Kilkenny Thu, 9 June 4 12 noon 39 Mayo v NECSL Thu, 9 June 3 12 noon 40 MGL North v idle

ROUND FIVE Group 1 Date Pitch K. O. Game Kildare v Waterford Thu, 9 June 4 4:00pm 41 Cavan/Monaghan v MGL South Thu, 9 June 3 4:00pm 42 Louth v idle Group 2 Longford v Midlands Thu, 9 June 2 4:00pm 43 Roscommon v North Tipperary Thu, 9 June 1 4:00pm 44 Galway v idle Group 3 Inishowen v Sligo/Leitrim Thu, 9 June 4 6:00pm 45 Wexford v Donegal Thu, 9 June 3 6:00pm 46 Carlow v idle Group 4 Cork v South Tipperary Thu, 9 June 2 6:00pm 47 Limerick County v Limerick Desmond Thu, 9 June 1 6:00pm 48 Kerry v idle Group 5 NECSL v Clare Thu, 9 June 5 6:00pm 49 Kilkenny v MGL North Thu, 9 June 6 6:00pm 50 Mayo v idle

Play Offs – Quarter Finals

TROPHY (penalties, no extra time) QUARTER FINAL (group 5th placed teams) Date QF Pitch K. O. v Fri, 10th A 10:00am v bye B v bye C v bye D SHIELD (penalties, no extra time) QUARTER FINAL (group 4th placed teams) Date QF Pitch K. O. v Fri, 10th A 10:00am v bye B v bye C v bye D BOWL (penalties, no extra time) QUARTER FINAL (group 3rd placed teams) Date QF Pitch K. O. v Fri, 10th A 10:00am v bye B v bye C v bye D PLATE (penalties, no extra time) QUARTER FINAL (group 2nd placed teams) Date QF Pitch K. O. v Fri, 10th A 10:00am v bye B v bye C v bye D CUP (penalties, no extra time) QUARTER FINAL (group 1st placed teams) Date QF Pitch K. O. v Fri, 10th A 10:00am v bye B v bye C v bye D

Play Offs – Semi-Finals

TROPHY (penalties, no extra time) SEMI FINALS (from A, B, C, D above in quarters) Date SF Pitch K.O. v Fri, 10th 1 v Fri, 10th 2 *games involving the QF winner – on the late ko time SHIELD (penalties, no extra time) SEMI FINALS (from A, B, C, D above in quarters) Date QF Pitch K.O. v Fri, 10th 1 v Fri, 10th 2 *games involving the QF winner – on the late ko time BOWL (penalties, no extra time) SEMI FINALS (from A, B, C, D above in quarters) Date SF Pitch K.O. v Fri, 10th 1 v Fri, 10th 2 *games involving the QF winner – on the late ko time PLATE (penalties, no extra time) SEMI FINALS (from A, B, C, D above in quarters) Date SF Pitch K.O. v Fri, 10th 1 v Fri, 10th 2 *games involving the QF winner – on the late ko time CUP (penalties, no extra time) SEMI FINALS (from A, B, C, D above in quarters) Date SF Pitch K.O. v Fri, 10th 1 v Fri, 10th 2

Play Offs

TROPHY (penalties, no extra time) Playoff – for position 23rd/24th Date Pitch K. O. v Sat, 11 June SHIELD (penalties, no extra time) Playoff – for position 18th/19th Date Pitch K. O. v Sat, 11 June BOWL (penalties, no extra time) Playoff – for position 13th/14th Date Pitch K. O. v Sat, 11 June PLATE (penalties, no extra time) Playoff – for position 8th/9th Date Pitch K. O. v Sat, 11 June PLATE (penalties, no extra time) Playoff – for position 3rd/4th Date Pitch K. O. v Sat, 11 June

Finals