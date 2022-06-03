Gaynor Cup 2022 – The Managers Views

The Gaynor Cup begins on Tuesday next with The Galway League and the Roscommon and District League drawn in the same group.

The Galway League, who are managed by Ann Regan, will play the Midlands League in their opening game on Tuesday at 4pm while the Roscommon League, who are managed by David Brady, will begin their group games the following day when they play Longford at 10am.

Galway and Roscommon will meet in an all Connacht clash later on Wednesday ay 4pm.

John Mulligan spoke to both managers ahead of the tournament starting with Roscommon and District League Manager David Brady:

John then spoke to Galway Manager Ann Regan: