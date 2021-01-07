Gareth Bradshaw Announces His Retirement From Inter-County Football

print

Galway’s Gareth Bradshaw has announced his retirement from inter-county football at the age of 33.

The Moycullen man made his senior debut for the county in 2007 in the NFL and played in his first GAA Championship game in 2008 in the opening round of the Connacht SFC against Roscommon. He won 3 Connacht titles and an Allianz League Division 2 medal in 2017.

“After 14 years playing with Galway, I’d like to announce my retirement from inter-county football. A huge thank you to my parents and family, my partner Sarah-Jane, friends and teammates who supported me over the years. It was a huge honour to play football for my county. Thank you.” he tweeted on Thursday morning.

Bradshaw also played football for NUIG and was on the Moycullen team who claimed their first ever County Senior Football title in 2020 beating Mountbellew-Moylough in the final.

Statement From Gareth Bradshaw

“After taking the time to consider my future since the end of the 2020 inter-county season, I have now decided to retire from playing football for Galway. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent the county’s flagship football team for 14 years, an honour which I never took for granted.

“I would like to express my gratitude to many, in particular my parents and family, my partner Sarah-Jane, my club Cumann Peile Mhaigh Cuilinn and my former secondary school St. Mary’s College, all of whom have always supported and encouraged me to pursue my dream of wearing the maroon and white.

“I would also like to thank all those who enabled my inter-county career to last for as long as it did, there are too many to name individually but you know who you are and I will always be truly grateful for your help and support.

“To Padraic, I would like to thank you for the opportunity and support that you gave me over the last twelve months in what was an unprecedented year in 2020 and I wish you and the team the very best going forward. Furthermore, I would also like to thank all the previous managers whom I played under who entrusted me with the Galway jersey.

“Lastly, but by no means least, I would like to pay tribute to every one of my Galway teammates, both past and present. It was always a pleasure to play alongside you and I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Statement From Galway Senior Football Manager Padraic Joyce

“I am not sure most people really understand or appreciate the time, effort and commitment inter-county footballers put into their football careers. Most people just see the games.

“I was a teammate of Gareth 14 years ago in 2007 when he made his debut for the Galway Senior Football team. He is an outstanding footballer and he played every game with real passion and drive. He always gave everything for his club Moycullen and Galway Football. He sacrificed all he could in getting his body fit for the challenges year in year out. Having managed him last year I could still see that he was working harder than ever to help Galway Football. He always put the team first. We will miss his presence and personality from the Galway set up.

“On behalf of all involved with the Galway Senior Football team I would like to thank Gareth for his commitment and dedication to Galway Football throughout his career and wish him well with Moycullen defending their county title in the coming season. I wish Gareth, all his family and Sarah-Jane all the best in life. Gareth is a tremendous individual and a credit to his family and club.”