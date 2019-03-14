Garbally see off CBS Roscommon to win 47th Senior A Schools Cup

Garbally College 31 CBS Roscommon 6



Garbally College justified its strong favourites tag with a powerful display to seal an incredible 47th Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A Cup title for the college.



The Ballinasloe side have appeared in over 50 Senior Cup finals, but never before in a decider had they faced CBS Roscommon who made history earlier in the month by reaching their first ever Senior Cup final after a memorable win over The Jes at Creggs RFC.





In front of a raucous travelling support from Roscommon, CBS certainly weren’t overawed by the occasion as they competed brilliantly in defence and at the breakdown in the opening stages. Garbally had the majority of possession but it took them 27 minutes to finally make the breakthrough, with some quick hands from the backs releasing Sean Horkan who showed some incredible pace to break down the wing and score underneath the posts.



A further try was to follow just before the break as Shea Hennessy touched down in the corner while Stephen Mannion nailed a brilliant conversion to make it a 14 point game at the break.



CBS knew they had to start the second half all guns blazing, and that’s exactly what they did as two incredible penalties from Mark Purcell on the half-way line brought the gap down to 8 points, and suddenly a major shock was on the cards. However from then on Garbally were able to find an extra gear, as further tries from Stephen Mannion and Oisin McCormack helped the Ballinasloe side pull away for a deserved victory.



After the game, William Davies spoke to the Coach of Garbally College Kevin Tierney.

William also spoke to the Garbally Captain Stephen Mannion