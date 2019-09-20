Garbally crowned Connacht Schools Golf Champions

There was a time in Connacht Schoolboys Golf when it was dominated by St. Joseph’s College, Garbally, Ballinasloe but it is over a decade sin
Winners: Garbally College, Ballinasloe 72 pts
Tom Cafferky (7); Charlie Mooney (9); Hugh Killeen (15).
Runners-up: Summerhill College, Sligo 69 pts (BD)
Luke Harrison (7); Sean Tailly (11); Lorcan Feeney (12).
Third: Presentation College, Athenry 69
Aaron Gilligan (7) 36; Daire McCartin (8); Liam Mulveen (8).
Other Scores:
68 Colaiste Einde, Galway
66 Calasanctius College, Oranmore
63 St Joseph’s College (Bish), Galway; St Colman’s College, Claremorris
60 Athlone Community School
57 Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew; Ballinrobe Community School