Garbally crowned Connacht Schools Golf Champions

There was a time in Connacht Schoolboys Golf when it was dominated by St. Joseph’s College, Garbally, Ballinasloe but it is over a decade sin c e they have had any major successes. At Ballinrobe on Wednesday they announced their return by taking the Irish Junior Schools provincial title with 3 points to spare over defending champions, Summerhill College, Sligo. The winning team of Tom Cafferky, Charlie Mooney and Hugh Killeen finished with a best two card total of 72pts (39 & 33) which saw Garbally edge out Summerhill and Presentation Athenry who both had matching 69s (36, 33) with Summerhill claiming second place on the back 9 of the best card.​

Winners: Garbally College, Ballinasloe 72 pts

Tom Cafferky (7); Charlie Mooney (9); Hugh Killeen (15).

Runners-up: Summerhill College, Sligo 69 pts (BD)

Luke Harrison (7); Sean Tailly (11); Lorcan Feeney (12).

Third: Presentation College, Athenry 69

Aaron Gilligan (7) 36; Daire McCartin (8); Liam Mulveen (8).

Other Scores:

68 Colaiste Einde, Galway

66 Calasanctius College, Oranmore

63 St Joseph’s College (Bish), Galway; St Colman’s College, Claremorris

60 Athlone Community School

57 Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew; Ballinrobe Community School