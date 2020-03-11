Garbally College Hold On To Secure Connacht Senior Cup

Garbally College are the Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A Rugby Champions for the third year in succession.

They held off a late Sligo Grammar fight back to win 14-12 in the Sportsground.

John Devine found the gap on seven minutes to get over for the whitewash with Cian Treacy converting.

And with the Ballinasloe side dominating, Conor Goode got the second on 22 minutes with Treacy adding the two points for a 14-0 interval lead.

🎥 WATCH | The try that put Garbally two scores ahead…



Some nice feet from Conor Goode to touch down!@TopOil #ConnachtSchools pic.twitter.com/PdZTDgqASJ — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 11, 2020

A 48th title looked secured with time ticking away but a penalty try for Sligo Grammar three minutes from time brought it back to a seven-point game.

And unbelievably, William Whelan got a second five minutes into injury time but Sligo Grammar’s conversion failed to find the target.

Despite nearly 15 minutes of added time, Garbally held on to complete a seventh hat-trick by just two points.