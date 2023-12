Galwegians RFC Launch Their Centenary Book

Galwegians Rugby Club launched their centenary club history book 1922 to 2022, written by local journalist Linley MacKenzie, on Thursday night in their clubhouse in Glenina.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies was there and chatted to MacKenzie, club President Erc Browne and club stalwart Michael Deacy.