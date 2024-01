Galwegians retain AIL Plate

There were joyous scenes at Dundalk RFC where Galwegians reversed last week’s result against Cooke to retain the All-Ireland Plate.

After the game, William Davies spoke to Director of Rugby Mary Healy and Coach David Clarke.

Galwegians Captain Gemma Faulkner spoke to Finalwhistle.ie after the game.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S PLATE FINAL

GALWEGIANS 19 COOKE 14, Dundalk RFC

Scorers:

Galwegians: Tries: Nolwenn Dubois, Róisín Maher 2; Cons: Emma Keane 2

Cooke: Tries: Ilse van Staden, Stacey Sloan; Cons: Amanda Morton 2

HT: Galwegians 12 Cooke 0

GALWEGIANS: Gemma Faulkner (capt); Zorya Surguet, Mairead Coyne, Evanna Finn, Chloe Casey; Emma Keane, Emma O’Leary; Ellen Connolly, Ava Kavanagh, Róisín Maher, Mollie Starr, Orla Fenton, Sarah McCormick, Nolwenn Dubois, Jane Neill.

Replacements: Eve Tarpey, Lily Howard, Cara Connolly.

COOKE: Laura Cairns; Katie Gilmour, Tara O’Neill, Stacey Sloan, Tamzin Boyce; Amanda Morton, Georgia Boyce; Ella Garland, Megan Simpson, Ilse van Staden, Cara O’Kane, Aishling O’Connell (capt), Kirsty Jackson, Nicola Sloane, Gemma McCamley.

Replacements: Eimear McQuillan, Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Izzy Harris, Daina Marks, Becky Irvine, Teah Maguire.