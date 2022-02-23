Galwegians bids for Women’s Conference Title on Saturday

Galwegians Women will face Suttonians in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Conference Final this Saturday in Energia Park with the game kicking off at 4.45.

The final is one of three with the 3rd/4th place playoff between UL Bohemians and Old Belvedere first up at 2pm and the women’s Division Final between Blackrock College and Railway Union at 7.

Galwegians booked their place in the final with a 50-5 win over Ballincollig last weekend while Suttonians overcame Wicklow in the other Semi-Final.

The team are coached by Craig Hansberry and Jarrad Butler and captained by Mairéad Coyne. She spoke to John Mulligan ahead of Saturday’s final.