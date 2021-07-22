Galwegians and Creggs Rugby Clubs visited as part of Gordon D’Arcy’s 850km cycle for Barretstown

print

Former Irish Lion and Irish Rugby Legend, and longtime Barretstown Ambassador, Gordon D’Arcy is currently taking part in a 850km cycle raising awareness and money for Barretstown.

Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness – supported behind the scenes by 24 hour on site medical and nursing care.

All of the children and families come to Barretstown free of charge. Everything, including accommodation, food and medical assistance are provided at no cost to the family.

Barretstown is supported by donations and the fundraising efforts of corporate supporters, individuals and community groups.

Barretstown is recognised as a centre of excellence in childhood cancer care and other serious illnesses. Children are referred to Barretstown based on their medical needs.

Since they first opened their gates in 1994 they have brought the magic of Barretstown to over 70,000 campers.

Gordon’s Tour De Provinces cycle started in Lansdowne RFC visiting Naas RFC, Nenagh Ormond RFC and Garryowen RFC on the opening day.

On day two, Gordon visited two clubs in Connacht. Galwegians RFC first and then Creggs RFC in the afternoon.

John Mulligan spoke to Gordon on FYI Galway and he started by asking him where he was at that particular moment…

The Tour De Provinces Route..

Wednesday, 21st July – Lansdowne RFC, Naas RFC, Nenagh Ormond & Garryowen RFC-

Thursday, 22nd July – Galwegians RFC, Creggs RFC

Friday 22nd July – Dungannon RFC & Belfast Harlequins RFC

Saturday 23rd July – Dundalk RFC, Barretstown Estate

If you would like to donate, please do so on https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tourdeprovinces

Gordon D’Arcy pictured with some of the minis and Youth Academy members of Galwegians RFC including special President for the day Jack Farrell, who welcomed Gordon

to the club as part of his charity cycle for Barretstown.