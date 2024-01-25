Galway’s Stepan Potapov included in Irish U20 Men’s Volleyball team

Ireland u20 Head Coach Alessandra Trio has named thirteen players for this weekend’s European Championship Qualifier and Small Countries Association u20 Finals. The team features Stepan Potapov from Galway, who was part of the squad last April that competed in the CEV Small Countries Association Championships in Andorra. Head Coach Trio said, “The motivation of this team is palpable, the journey and effort they have shown for this International competition fills me with immense pride. Let the adrenaline fuel our performance, get ready to cheer for a squad that embodies the spirit of determination, unity and passion.”

Ireland begin their campaign at the Sport Ireland Campus with a 7 pm showdown with Scotland, before taking on San Marino (1.30 pm Sat), Gibraltar (7 pm Sat) and Northern Ireland in the final game on Sunday 2.30 pm.

Irish Squad:

Tobias Luijkx, Ballymun Patriots

Stepan Potapov, Galway

Luke Shudell, Ballymun Patriots

Dylan Lynch, Kilkenny Spartans

Patrick Cawley, SETU Carlow

Lachlan Donnelly, Medusa

Aiden Grace, Gardians

Pierce McFarlane, Impact Macroom

Conor Bowe, Balbriggan

Ruairi Grier, Longford Smashers (CAPTAIN)

James Irwin, Impact Macroom

Mark Bumatay, Carrick Crows

Roi Valdez, Carrick Crows

Emilio Darren Tumamao, Carrick Crows

Management: Alessandra Trio (Head Coach), Paolo Aprille (Assistant Coach), Robert Farnezi Silva (Assistant Coach), Cillian Bracken Conway (Stats)