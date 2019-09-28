Galway’s Sean McDonagh Named Electric Ireland Minor Player of the Year

Sean McDonagh picked up the Hurler of the Year Minors Star Award following Galway’s completion of three-in-a-row Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championships.

The Mountbellew/Moylough man was a substitute in 2018, scoring two points in their final victory over Kilkenny.

This year, he took centre stage, registering 4-36 across Galway’s four games while he was also being named as the Minor Hurling Player of the Week on three occasions.

McDonagh was the star of the show on All-Ireland final day scoring 2-8 of Galway’s 3-14 total.

Following Cork’s dramatic extra-time victory over Galway in this year’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland Football Final, Conor Corbett has walked away with the Footballer of the Year award.