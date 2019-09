Galway’s Seán McDonagh named Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Player of the Year

Galway Minor centre-forward Seán McDonagh was on Saturday named as Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Player of the Year at the 2019 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards in Croke Park.

Seán McDonagh played a vital role for the Galway Minor Hurlers this year, as Brian Hanley’s men marched to a third straight All-Ireland title. McDonagh was central to the Tribesmen’s success, shooting an astonishing 2-8 in the victory over Kilkenny. The Mountbellew-Moylough youngster finished with a total of 4-38 over the course of the 2019 Championship, showcasing his talismanic role in his second year with the team .

McDonagh was presented with the award by 2018 Minor Hurler of the Year, Donal O’Shea as part of this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards on Saturday. The event also celebrated the Minor Football and Hurling Teams of the Year, who were joined by their families and representatives from their County Boards and Management teams in Croke Park.

Cork’s Conor Corbett was named as Electric Ireland Minor Footballer of the Year with Fergal O’Donnell honoured with the Electric Ireland Special Merit Award for his significant contribution to Minor Football.

The Awards emphasise that there is ‘nothing minor about playing Minor and honour the best individual performers from the entire season. They also recognise the crucial and admirable part played by the families, club members and communities of players who have helped them to get to this point in their sporting career.

The four-man awards selection panel who chose the awardees, was unveiled in May, consisting of Donegal’s most decorated Footballer, Karl Lacey, former Galway dual-star, Alan Kerins, former Waterford Hurling Manager, Derek McGrath and former Dublin footballer, Tomás Quinn.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Footballer of the Year

2019: Conor Corbett, Cork (Clyda Rovers)

2018: Paul Walsh, Kerry (Brosna)

2017: David Clifford, Kerry (Fossa)

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurler of the Year

2019: Seán McDonagh, Galway (Mountbellew-Moylough)

2018: Donal O’Shea, Galway (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2017: Brian Turnbull, Cork (Douglas)

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Special Merit Award

2019: Fergal O’Donnell (Roscommon Minor All-Ireland Winning Manager 2006)

2018: Mattie Murphy (Galway Minor All-Ireland Winning Manager x 6 – 1992, 1994, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2011)

2017: Jack O’Connor (Kerry Minor All-Ireland Winning Manager 2014 & 2015)

Electric Ireland 2019 GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

Devon Burns – Kerry (Na Gaeil) Jonathan McGrath – Galway (Caherlistrane) Oisín Tunney – Mayo (Breaffy) Ronan Boyle – Monaghan (Truagh Gaels) Darragh Cashman – Cork (Millstreet) Daniel Linehan – Cork (Castlemagner) James Donaghy – Tyrone (Carrickmore St. Colmcilles) Ethan Henry – Mayo (Mayo Gaels) James McLaughlin – Galway (Moycullen) Aaron Browne – Kildare (Celbridge) Conor Corbett – Cork (Clyda Rovers) Michael O’Neill – Cork (Buttevant) Daniel Cox – Galway (Moycullen) Tomo Culhane – Galway (Salthill-Knocknacarra) Dylan Geaney – Kerry (Dingle)

Electric Ireland 2019 GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year

Aidan Tallis – Kilkenny (Lisdowney) Christy Brennan – Galway (Clarinbridge) Eoin Lawless – Galway (St. Mary’s, Athenry) Ronan Lyons – Limerick (Monaleen) Ian McGlynn – Galway (Kilconieron) Cian Galvin – Clare (Clarecastle) Peter McDonald – Kilkenny (Thomastown) Alex Connaire – Galway (Sarsfields) Patrick Kirby – Limerick (Patrickswell) Greg Thomas – Galway (Ballygar) Seán McDonagh – Galway (Mountbellew – Moylough) Cathal O’Neill – Limerick (Crecora-Manister) Billy Drennan – Kilkenny (Galmoy) AJ Redmond – Wexford (Rathnure) Shane Meehan – Clare (The Banner)