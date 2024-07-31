Galway’s Róisín Leonard is The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month for July 2024

GALWAY’S Róisín Leonard has been honoured with The Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for July 2024.

The Tribeswomen have received a boost ahead of next Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final clash against Kerry at Croke Park, with the monthly award going to the prolific Corofin star.

Róisín (30), was superb for Galway in the knockout stages of the TG4 All-Ireland series, as the Connacht champions knocked out Dublin, the 2023 winners, and Cork to reach next Sunday’s Final.

She scored 2-3 in the dramatic extra-time quarter-final victory over Dublin at Parnell Park on July 6, before contributing 1-5 in the semi-final win against Cork at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on July 20.

Alongside team-mate Olivia Divilly (3-16), Róisín is the current joint top scorer (4-13) in the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, and with Sunday’s big game to come.

Galway are hoping to win the TG4 All-Ireland Senior title for just the second time when they take on the Kingdom at 4.15pm.

Róisín was presented with her award today by Edele O'Reilly, Director of Sales and Marketing, The Croke Park Hotel.