20 August 2024

Galway’s ParaAthletes Schedule Revealed Ahead Of 2024 Games

Ireland’s Para Athletes now know their schedule for the games that begin in Paris on the 28th of August.

Galway are represented by Shauna Bocquet, Ronan Grimes, Richael Timothy, Eoin Mullen, Katie O’Brien and Sarah Slattery.

Richael Timothy from Ballymoe and Eoin Mullen from Inis Mor will be first to go on the opening day of action on the 29th of August.

Richeal goes in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit on the 29th. She then races in the 500m time trial on the 31st and then switches to the road for the individual time trial on the 4th of September and the women’s road race on the 7th.

Also on the opening day, Eoin Mullin from Inis Mor will be the pilot for Martin Gordon as they race in qualifying for the B4 Men’s 4000 individual pursuit. They also race in the 1000m time trial on the 1st of September.

Katie O’Brien from Clarinbridge goes in the heats of the PR 2Mixed Double Sculls with team mate Tiarnán O’Donnell on the 30th of August. If they qualify, the final will be on the 1st of September but there is also the repechage if they don’t on the 31st of August.

Ronan Grimes from Athenry will be on the track on the 30th of August in C4-5 cycling in the 1000m Time trial followed by the 4000m Individual pursuit on the 31st of August.

Ronan also races on the road in the individual time trial on September 4th and the road race on September 6th.

Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell will be in a final on the 31st of August as she races in the T54 women’s 5000m. Shauna will also race on September 2nd in the heats of the 1500m with a possible final the following day and on the 4th, Shauna will be involved in the heats of the 100m and potentially the final.

Finally, Sarah Slattery from Tynagh will be very busy as she starts her Games on September 4th with Grade V individual followed by the team equestrian on September 6th and depending on results, the Grand Prix the following Day.

Below is the daily schedule of when Irish athletes will be competing and where in Paris:

Day 1 – August 29th
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Kerrie Leonard Para Archery W2 Individual Compound Open Ranking 13:00 12:00 Esplanade des Invalides
Richael Timothy Para Cycling (track) C1-3 3000m Womens Individual Pursuit Qualifying & Final Q: 12:58      F: 16:29 Q: 11:58      F: 15:29 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin Para Cycling (track) B4 Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying & Final Q: 13:58      F: 17:04 Q: 12:58      F: 16:04 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Martin Gordon & Eoin Mullen Para Cycling (track) B4 Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying & Final Q: 13:58      F: 15:04 Q: 12:58      F: 14:04 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Dearbhaile Brady Para Swimming S6 50m Freestyle Heat 11:03 10:03 Paris la Defense Arena
Nicole Turner Para Swimming S6 50m Freestyle Heat 11:03 10:03 Paris la Defense Arena
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming S13 100m Butterfly Heat 11:32 10:32 Paris la Defense Arena
Dearbhaile Brady Para Swimming S6 50m Freestyle Final 19:17 18:17 Paris la Defense Arena
Nicole Turner Para Swimming S6 50m Freestyle Final 19:17 18:17 Paris la Defense Arena
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming S13 100m Butterfly Final 20:10 19:10 Paris la Defense Arena
Day 2 – August 30th
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Kerrie Leonard Para Archery W2 Individual Compound Open Last 16 Elimination Round 09:00-12:07 08:00-11:07 Esplanade des Invalides
Katie O’ Brien & Tiarnán O’Donnell Para Rowing PR2 Mixed Double Sculls Heat 10:50 9:50 Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
Ronan Grimes Para Cycling (track) C4-5 1000m Time Trial Qualifying & Final Q: 11:30 F: 14:57 Q: 10:30 F: 13:57 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Katie George & Pilot Para Cycling (track) Women’s B 1000m Time Trial Qualifying & Final Q: 14:12 F: 16:34 Q: 13:12 F: 15:34 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Josephine Healion & Pilot Para Cycling (track) Women’s B 1000m Time Trial Qualifying & Final Q: 14:12 F: 16:34 Q: 13:12 F: 15:34 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming S13 100m Backstroke Heat 11:17 10:17 Paris la Defense Arena
Ellen Keane Para Swimming SB8 100m Breaststroke Heat 11:32 10:32 Paris la Defense Arena
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming S13 100m Backstroke Final 19:44 18:44 Paris la Defense Arena
Ellen Keane Para Swimming SB8 100m Breaststroke Final 20:12 19:12 Paris la Defense Arena
Greta Streimikyte Para Athletics T13 1500m Heat 21:36 20:36 Stade de France
Day 3 – August 31st
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Shauna Bocquet Para Athletics T54 5000m Final 10:36 09:36 Stade de France
Greta Streimikyte Para Athletics T13 1500m Final 19:10 18:10 Stade de France
Richael Timothy Para Cycling (track) C1-3 500m Time Trial Qualifying & Final Q: 10:00 F: 13:40 Q: 09:00 F: 12:40 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Ronan Grimes Para Cycling (track) C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying & Final Q: 11:14 F: 14:55 Q: 10:14 F: 13:55 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Katie O’ Brien & Tiarnán O’Donnell Para Rowing PR2 Mixed Double Sculls Repechage 10:50 9:50 Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
Day 4  – September 1st
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Cassie Cava Para Triathlon PTS4 Final No specific time given No specific time given Pont Alexandre III
Katie O’ Brien & Tiarnán O’Donnell Para Rowing PR2 Mixed Double Sculls Final B Final: 10:10 A Final: 11:50 B Final: 09:10 A Final: 10:50 Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
Martin Gordon & Eoin Mullen Para Cycling (track) B 1000m Time Trial Qualifying & Final Q: 11:00 F: 13:51 Q: 10:00 F: 12:51 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin Para Cycling (track) B 1000m Time Trial Qualifying & Final Q: 11:00 F: 13:51 Q: 10:00 F: 12:51 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Katie George & Pilot Para Cycling (track) B 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying & Final Q: 11:22 F: 14:31 Q: 10:22 F: 13:31 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Josephine Healion & Pilot Para Cycling (track) B 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying & Final Q: 11:22 F: 14:31 Q: 10:22 F: 13:31 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
Colin Judge Para Table Tennis Class 3 Round of 32 18:30 17:30 South Paris Arena
Day 5 – September 2nd
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Colin Judge Para Table Tennis Class 3 Round of 16 13:00 or 13:45 or 17:00 12:00 or 12:45 or 16:00 South Paris Arena
13:00 or 13:45 or 17:00 12:00 or 12:45 or 16:00
Shauna Bocquet Para Athletics T54 1500m Heat 13:05 12:05 Stade de France
Deaten Registe Para Swimming SB14 100m Breaststroke Heat 10:24 9:24 Paris la Defense Arena
Deaten Registe Para Swimming SB14 100m Breaststroke Final 18:14 17:14 Paris la Defense Arena
Chloe MacCombe & Catherine Sands Para Triathlon PTVI 3 Final No specific time given No specific time given Pont Alexandre III
Judith MacCombe & Eimear Nicholls Para Triathlon PTVI 3 Final No specific time given No specific time given Pont Alexandre III
Day 6 – September 3rd
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Colin Judge Para Table Tennis Class 3 Quarter Final 12:15 or 13:00 11:15 or 12:00 South Paris Arena
Orla Comerford Para Athletics T13 100m Heat 11:00 10:00 Stade de France
Shauna Bocquet Para Athletics T54 1500m Final 12:20 11:20 Stade de France
Orla Comerford Para Athletics T13 100m Final 20:08 19:08 Stade de France
Kate Kerr-Horan Para Equestrian Grade III Individual 9:00 8:00 Chateau de Versailles
Jessica McKenna Para Equestrian Grade III Individual 9:00 8:00 Chateau de Versailles
Michael Murphy Para Equestrian Grade I Individual 9:00 8:00 Chateau de Versailles
Barry McClements Para Swimming S9 100m Backstroke Heat 9:37 8:37 Paris la Defense Arena
Ellen Keane Para Swimming S9 100m Backstroke Heat 9:45 8:45 Paris la Defense Arena
Dearbhaile Brady Para Swimming S6 50m Fly Heat 10:12 9:12 Paris la Defense Arena
Nicole Turner Para Swimming S6 50m Fly Heat 10:12 9:12 Paris la Defense Arena
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming SM13 200m IM Heat 11:20 10:20 Paris la Defense Arena
Barry McClements Para Swimming S9 100m Backstroke Final 17:37 16:37 Paris la Defense Arena
Ellen Keane Para Swimming S9 100m Backstroke Final 17:44 16:44 Paris la Defense Arena
Dearbhaile Brady Para Swimming S6 50m Fly Final 18:07 19:07 Paris la Defense Arena
Nicole Turner Para Swimming S6 50m Fly Final 18:07 17:07 Paris la Defense Arena
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming SM13 200m IM Final 19:59 18:59 Paris la Defense Arena
Day 7 – September 4th
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Sarah Slattery Para Equestrian Grade V Individual 9:30 8:30 Chateau de Versailles
Shauna Bocquet Para Athletics T54 100m Heat 12:45 11:45 Stade de France
Shauna Bocquet Para Athletics T54 100m Final 20:43 19:43 Stade de France
Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin Para Cycling (road) B Individual Time Trial Time Trial No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Katie George & Pilot Para Cycling (road) B Time Trial Time Trial No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Josephine Healion & Pilot Para Cycling (road) B Time Trial Time Trial No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Richael Timothy Para Cycling (road) C1-3 Individual Time Trial Time Trial No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Ronan Grimes Para Cycling (road) C4 Individual Time Trial Time Trial No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Day 8 – September 5th
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Colin Judge Para Table Tennis Class 3 Semi Final 10:00 or 11:00 09:00 or 10:00 South Paris Arena
Colin Judge Para Table Tennis Class 3 Final 18:00 17:00 South Paris Arena
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming SB13 100m Breaststroke Heat 10:56 9:56 Paris la Defense Arena
Róisín Ní Riain Para Swimming SB13 100m Breaststroke Final 19:22 18:22 Paris la Defense Arena
Day 9 – September 6th
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Equestrian Team Para Equestrian Team Team 9:30 8:30 Chateau de Versailles
Aaron Shorten Para Athletics T20 1500m Final 10:43 9:43 Stade de France
Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin Para Cycling (road) B Road Race Race No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Katie George & Pilot Para Cycling (road) B Road Race Race No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Josephine Healion & Pilot Para Cycling (road) B Road Race Race No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Ronan Grimes Para Cycling (road) C4-5 Road Race Race No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Barry McClements Para Swimming S9 100m Fly Heat 10:33 9:33 Paris la Defense Arena
Barry McClements Para Swimming S9 100m Fly Final 18:34 17:34 Paris la Defense Arena
Day 10 – September 7th
Athlete Sport Competition Stage Event Time (PARIS) Event Time (IRISH) Location
Richael Timothy Para Cycling (road) C1-3 Women’s Road Race Race No specific time given No specific time given Clichy Sous Bois
Mary Fitzgerald Para Athletics F40 Shot Put Final 11:35 10:35 Stade de France
Britney Arendse Para Powerlifting Up to 79kg Final 17:00 16:00 Porte de la Chapelle
Sarah Slattery Para Equestrian Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test Test 10:57 9:57 Chateau de Versailles
Michael Murphy Para Equestrian Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test Test 12:34 11:34 Chateau de Versailles
Kate Kerr-Horan Para Equestrian Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test Test 15:28 14:28 Chateau de Versailles
Jessica McKenna Para Equestrian Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test Test 15:28 14:28 Chateau de Versailles

