Galway’s ParaAthletes Schedule Revealed Ahead Of 2024 Games

Ireland’s Para Athletes now know their schedule for the games that begin in Paris on the 28th of August.

Galway are represented by Shauna Bocquet, Ronan Grimes, Richael Timothy, Eoin Mullen, Katie O’Brien and Sarah Slattery.

Richael Timothy from Ballymoe and Eoin Mullen from Inis Mor will be first to go on the opening day of action on the 29th of August.

Richeal goes in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit on the 29th. She then races in the 500m time trial on the 31st and then switches to the road for the individual time trial on the 4th of September and the women’s road race on the 7th.

Also on the opening day, Eoin Mullin from Inis Mor will be the pilot for Martin Gordon as they race in qualifying for the B4 Men’s 4000 individual pursuit. They also race in the 1000m time trial on the 1st of September.

Katie O’Brien from Clarinbridge goes in the heats of the PR 2Mixed Double Sculls with team mate Tiarnán O’Donnell on the 30th of August. If they qualify, the final will be on the 1st of September but there is also the repechage if they don’t on the 31st of August.

Ronan Grimes from Athenry will be on the track on the 30th of August in C4-5 cycling in the 1000m Time trial followed by the 4000m Individual pursuit on the 31st of August.

Ronan also races on the road in the individual time trial on September 4th and the road race on September 6th.

Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell will be in a final on the 31st of August as she races in the T54 women’s 5000m. Shauna will also race on September 2nd in the heats of the 1500m with a possible final the following day and on the 4th, Shauna will be involved in the heats of the 100m and potentially the final.

Finally, Sarah Slattery from Tynagh will be very busy as she starts her Games on September 4th with Grade V individual followed by the team equestrian on September 6th and depending on results, the Grand Prix the following Day.

Below is the daily schedule of when Irish athletes will be competing and where in Paris: