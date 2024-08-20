20 August 2024
Galway’s ParaAthletes Schedule Revealed Ahead Of 2024 Games
Ireland’s Para Athletes now know their schedule for the games that begin in Paris on the 28th of August.
Galway are represented by Shauna Bocquet, Ronan Grimes, Richael Timothy, Eoin Mullen, Katie O’Brien and Sarah Slattery.
Richael Timothy from Ballymoe and Eoin Mullen from Inis Mor will be first to go on the opening day of action on the 29th of August.
Richeal goes in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit on the 29th. She then races in the 500m time trial on the 31st and then switches to the road for the individual time trial on the 4th of September and the women’s road race on the 7th.
Also on the opening day, Eoin Mullin from Inis Mor will be the pilot for Martin Gordon as they race in qualifying for the B4 Men’s 4000 individual pursuit. They also race in the 1000m time trial on the 1st of September.
Katie O’Brien from Clarinbridge goes in the heats of the PR 2Mixed Double Sculls with team mate Tiarnán O’Donnell on the 30th of August. If they qualify, the final will be on the 1st of September but there is also the repechage if they don’t on the 31st of August.
Ronan Grimes from Athenry will be on the track on the 30th of August in C4-5 cycling in the 1000m Time trial followed by the 4000m Individual pursuit on the 31st of August.
Ronan also races on the road in the individual time trial on September 4th and the road race on September 6th.
Shauna Bocquet from Craughwell will be in a final on the 31st of August as she races in the T54 women’s 5000m. Shauna will also race on September 2nd in the heats of the 1500m with a possible final the following day and on the 4th, Shauna will be involved in the heats of the 100m and potentially the final.
Finally, Sarah Slattery from Tynagh will be very busy as she starts her Games on September 4th with Grade V individual followed by the team equestrian on September 6th and depending on results, the Grand Prix the following Day.
Below is the daily schedule of when Irish athletes will be competing and where in Paris:
|Day 1 – August 29th
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Kerrie Leonard
|Para Archery
|W2 Individual Compound Open
|Ranking
|13:00
|12:00
|Esplanade des Invalides
|Richael Timothy
|Para Cycling (track)
|C1-3 3000m Womens Individual Pursuit
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 12:58 F: 16:29
|Q: 11:58 F: 15:29
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin
|Para Cycling (track)
|B4 Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 13:58 F: 17:04
|Q: 12:58 F: 16:04
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Martin Gordon & Eoin Mullen
|Para Cycling (track)
|B4 Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 13:58 F: 15:04
|Q: 12:58 F: 14:04
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Dearbhaile Brady
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Freestyle
|Heat
|11:03
|10:03
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Nicole Turner
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Freestyle
|Heat
|11:03
|10:03
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|S13 100m Butterfly
|Heat
|11:32
|10:32
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Dearbhaile Brady
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Freestyle
|Final
|19:17
|18:17
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Nicole Turner
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Freestyle
|Final
|19:17
|18:17
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|S13 100m Butterfly
|Final
|20:10
|19:10
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Day 2 – August 30th
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Kerrie Leonard
|Para Archery
|W2 Individual Compound Open
|Last 16 Elimination Round
|09:00-12:07
|08:00-11:07
|Esplanade des Invalides
|Katie O’ Brien & Tiarnán O’Donnell
|Para Rowing
|PR2 Mixed Double Sculls
|Heat
|10:50
|9:50
|Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
|Ronan Grimes
|Para Cycling (track)
|C4-5 1000m Time Trial
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 11:30 F: 14:57
|Q: 10:30 F: 13:57
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Katie George & Pilot
|Para Cycling (track)
|Women’s B 1000m Time Trial
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 14:12 F: 16:34
|Q: 13:12 F: 15:34
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Josephine Healion & Pilot
|Para Cycling (track)
|Women’s B 1000m Time Trial
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 14:12 F: 16:34
|Q: 13:12 F: 15:34
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|S13 100m Backstroke
|Heat
|11:17
|10:17
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Ellen Keane
|Para Swimming
|SB8 100m Breaststroke
|Heat
|11:32
|10:32
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|S13 100m Backstroke
|Final
|19:44
|18:44
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Ellen Keane
|Para Swimming
|SB8 100m Breaststroke
|Final
|20:12
|19:12
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Greta Streimikyte
|Para Athletics
|T13 1500m
|Heat
|21:36
|20:36
|Stade de France
|Day 3 – August 31st
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Shauna Bocquet
|Para Athletics
|T54 5000m
|Final
|10:36
|09:36
|Stade de France
|Greta Streimikyte
|Para Athletics
|T13 1500m
|Final
|19:10
|18:10
|Stade de France
|Richael Timothy
|Para Cycling (track)
|C1-3 500m Time Trial
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 10:00 F: 13:40
|Q: 09:00 F: 12:40
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Ronan Grimes
|Para Cycling (track)
|C4-5 4000m Individual Pursuit
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 11:14 F: 14:55
|Q: 10:14 F: 13:55
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Katie O’ Brien & Tiarnán O’Donnell
|Para Rowing
|PR2 Mixed Double Sculls
|Repechage
|10:50
|9:50
|Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
|Day 4 – September 1st
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Cassie Cava
|Para Triathlon
|PTS4
|Final
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Pont Alexandre III
|Katie O’ Brien & Tiarnán O’Donnell
|Para Rowing
|PR2 Mixed Double Sculls
|Final
|B Final: 10:10 A Final: 11:50
|B Final: 09:10 A Final: 10:50
|Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
|Martin Gordon & Eoin Mullen
|Para Cycling (track)
|B 1000m Time Trial
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 11:00 F: 13:51
|Q: 10:00 F: 12:51
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin
|Para Cycling (track)
|B 1000m Time Trial
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 11:00 F: 13:51
|Q: 10:00 F: 12:51
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Katie George & Pilot
|Para Cycling (track)
|B 3000m Individual Pursuit
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 11:22 F: 14:31
|Q: 10:22 F: 13:31
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Josephine Healion & Pilot
|Para Cycling (track)
|B 3000m Individual Pursuit
|Qualifying & Final
|Q: 11:22 F: 14:31
|Q: 10:22 F: 13:31
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
|Colin Judge
|Para Table Tennis
|Class 3
|Round of 32
|18:30
|17:30
|South Paris Arena
|Day 5 – September 2nd
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Colin Judge
|Para Table Tennis
|Class 3
|Round of 16
|13:00 or 13:45 or 17:00
|12:00 or 12:45 or 16:00
|South Paris Arena
|13:00 or 13:45 or 17:00
|12:00 or 12:45 or 16:00
|Shauna Bocquet
|Para Athletics
|T54 1500m
|Heat
|13:05
|12:05
|Stade de France
|Deaten Registe
|Para Swimming
|SB14 100m Breaststroke
|Heat
|10:24
|9:24
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Deaten Registe
|Para Swimming
|SB14 100m Breaststroke
|Final
|18:14
|17:14
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Chloe MacCombe & Catherine Sands
|Para Triathlon
|PTVI 3
|Final
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Pont Alexandre III
|Judith MacCombe & Eimear Nicholls
|Para Triathlon
|PTVI 3
|Final
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Pont Alexandre III
|Day 6 – September 3rd
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Colin Judge
|Para Table Tennis
|Class 3
|Quarter Final
|12:15 or 13:00
|11:15 or 12:00
|South Paris Arena
|Orla Comerford
|Para Athletics
|T13 100m
|Heat
|11:00
|10:00
|Stade de France
|Shauna Bocquet
|Para Athletics
|T54 1500m
|Final
|12:20
|11:20
|Stade de France
|Orla Comerford
|Para Athletics
|T13 100m
|Final
|20:08
|19:08
|Stade de France
|Kate Kerr-Horan
|Para Equestrian
|Grade III
|Individual
|9:00
|8:00
|Chateau de Versailles
|Jessica McKenna
|Para Equestrian
|Grade III
|Individual
|9:00
|8:00
|Chateau de Versailles
|Michael Murphy
|Para Equestrian
|Grade I
|Individual
|9:00
|8:00
|Chateau de Versailles
|Barry McClements
|Para Swimming
|S9 100m Backstroke
|Heat
|9:37
|8:37
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Ellen Keane
|Para Swimming
|S9 100m Backstroke
|Heat
|9:45
|8:45
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Dearbhaile Brady
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Fly
|Heat
|10:12
|9:12
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Nicole Turner
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Fly
|Heat
|10:12
|9:12
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|SM13 200m IM
|Heat
|11:20
|10:20
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Barry McClements
|Para Swimming
|S9 100m Backstroke
|Final
|17:37
|16:37
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Ellen Keane
|Para Swimming
|S9 100m Backstroke
|Final
|17:44
|16:44
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Dearbhaile Brady
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Fly
|Final
|18:07
|19:07
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Nicole Turner
|Para Swimming
|S6 50m Fly
|Final
|18:07
|17:07
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|SM13 200m IM
|Final
|19:59
|18:59
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Day 7 – September 4th
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Sarah Slattery
|Para Equestrian
|Grade V
|Individual
|9:30
|8:30
|Chateau de Versailles
|Shauna Bocquet
|Para Athletics
|T54 100m
|Heat
|12:45
|11:45
|Stade de France
|Shauna Bocquet
|Para Athletics
|T54 100m
|Final
|20:43
|19:43
|Stade de France
|Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin
|Para Cycling (road)
|B Individual Time Trial
|Time Trial
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Katie George & Pilot
|Para Cycling (road)
|B Time Trial
|Time Trial
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Josephine Healion & Pilot
|Para Cycling (road)
|B Time Trial
|Time Trial
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Richael Timothy
|Para Cycling (road)
|C1-3 Individual Time Trial
|Time Trial
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Ronan Grimes
|Para Cycling (road)
|C4 Individual Time Trial
|Time Trial
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Day 8 – September 5th
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Colin Judge
|Para Table Tennis
|Class 3
|Semi Final
|10:00 or 11:00
|09:00 or 10:00
|South Paris Arena
|Colin Judge
|Para Table Tennis
|Class 3
|Final
|18:00
|17:00
|South Paris Arena
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|SB13 100m Breaststroke
|Heat
|10:56
|9:56
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Róisín Ní Riain
|Para Swimming
|SB13 100m Breaststroke
|Final
|19:22
|18:22
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Day 9 – September 6th
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Equestrian Team
|Para Equestrian
|Team
|Team
|9:30
|8:30
|Chateau de Versailles
|Aaron Shorten
|Para Athletics
|T20 1500m
|Final
|10:43
|9:43
|Stade de France
|Damien Vereker & Mitchell McLaughlin
|Para Cycling (road)
|B Road Race
|Race
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Katie George & Pilot
|Para Cycling (road)
|B Road Race
|Race
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Josephine Healion & Pilot
|Para Cycling (road)
|B Road Race
|Race
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Ronan Grimes
|Para Cycling (road)
|C4-5 Road Race
|Race
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Barry McClements
|Para Swimming
|S9 100m Fly
|Heat
|10:33
|9:33
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Barry McClements
|Para Swimming
|S9 100m Fly
|Final
|18:34
|17:34
|Paris la Defense Arena
|Day 10 – September 7th
|Athlete
|Sport
|Competition
|Stage
|Event Time (PARIS)
|Event Time (IRISH)
|Location
|Richael Timothy
|Para Cycling (road)
|C1-3 Women’s Road Race
|Race
|No specific time given
|No specific time given
|Clichy Sous Bois
|Mary Fitzgerald
|Para Athletics
|F40 Shot Put
|Final
|11:35
|10:35
|Stade de France
|Britney Arendse
|Para Powerlifting
|Up to 79kg
|Final
|17:00
|16:00
|Porte de la Chapelle
|Sarah Slattery
|Para Equestrian
|Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test
|Test
|10:57
|9:57
|Chateau de Versailles
|Michael Murphy
|Para Equestrian
|Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test
|Test
|12:34
|11:34
|Chateau de Versailles
|Kate Kerr-Horan
|Para Equestrian
|Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test
|Test
|15:28
|14:28
|Chateau de Versailles
|Jessica McKenna
|Para Equestrian
|Para Grand Prix Freestyle Test
|Test
|15:28
|14:28
|Chateau de Versailles