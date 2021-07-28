Galway’s Olympic Rowers enjoying Bronze Medal success

print

History was made in the early hours of this morning when the women’s fours consisting of Aifric Keogh from Furbo, Fiona Murtagh from Moycullen, Eimear Lambe from Dublin and Cork’s Emily Hegarty won the bronze medal and in turn Ireland’s first medal in Women’s rowing at the Olympic Games.

It was also the first time an Olympic medal was won by a Galway athlete at the games since Mike Kelly from Attymon won two shooting gold medals for the USA at Antwerp in 1920.

All four joined John Mulligan from Tokyo as they celebrated their success and John started by asking the four of them had it actually sunk in yet..