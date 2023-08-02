Galway’s Liam Nolan Selected on Irish Men’s Home International Team

Galway’s Liam Nolan has been selected on the Irish men’s team for the R&A Home Internationals in Wales starting next Wednesday (9th – 11th August 2023)

He’s part of a nine-man team, captained by Athenry’s Niall McSweeney.

The Irish teams have been selected for the R&A Women’s and Men’s Home Internationals taking place in Wales next week.

The action gets going at Machynys between 9-11 August with David Shiel (Enniscrone), Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) and Marc Boucher (Carton House) automatic selections from the Bridgestone Order of Merit.

Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) and Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin) were picked due to their World Amateur Golf Rankings. Matt McClean (Malone) would also have been selected as a result of his WAGR ranking however he is playing in the US Amateur beginning on 14 August. Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin) and Mark Power (Kilkenny) are also away in USA at the time.

Fresh off his South of Ireland victory, Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) has also been called up, as has Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy), Robert Moran (Castle) and Liam Nolan (Galway).

Emma Fleming (Elm Park) was selected automatically due to her Bridgestone Order of Merit ranking while Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) and Anna Foster (Elm Park) were automatic selections via WAGR.

AIG Women’s Amateur Close champion Sara Byrne (Douglas) is also selected, as is Kate Lanigan (Hermitage), Mairead Martin (Kanturk) and Jessica Ross (Clandeboye). Aine Donegan will be playing at the US Women’s Amateur.

Men

Marc Boucher (Carton House)

Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint)

Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy)

Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin)

Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown)

Robert Moran (Castle)

Liam Nolan (Galway)

Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk)

David Shiel (Enniscrone)

Team Captain – Niall Mac Sweeney (Athenry)

Team Coach – John McKinstry (Cairndhu)

Team Coach – Michael Collins

Women

Sara Byrne (Douglas)

Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle)

Emma Fleming (Elm Park)

Anna Foster (Elm Park)

Kate Lanigan (Hermitage)

Mairead Martin (Kanturk)

Jessica Ross (Clandeboye)

Team Captain – Naoimh Quigg (City of Derry)

Team Manager – Helen Jones (Royal Portrush)

Team Coach – Donal Scott