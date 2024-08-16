Galway’s Joe Lyons Chats to Galway Bay FM after Being Crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Champion in Kilkeel

Galway’s Joe Lyons is the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Champion. He beat Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack 5&4 today in Kilkeel to successfully retain his title.

Earlier, he beat Jim Carvill by just one hole in the semi-final, while McCormack overcame David Mulholland 4&3 to set up the all-Galway decider.

Not long after successfully retaining the title, Joe Lyons joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

“I was under a bit of pressure this week, I was a bit down in the Order of Merit and our European team is to be selected after this week,” said Lyons.

“I’m delighted, I was +6 after nine in the stroke play and I thought I was on my way home, it’s always nice to win.

“A special mention for Eddie, we battled long and hard down the years and we’re the best of friends and best of rivals as well. Today was my day but I certainly wouldn’t have won all I have won if it wasn’t for Eddie.

“We push each other on, we both had quite a bit of success down through the years. I’m sure he’ll bounce back and he’ll win plenty more.”

Leading qualifier Deirdre Smith (County Louth) advanced to the final of the Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Close thanks to a narrow win against Lisa Cullen (Killarney) while Linter had the same 2&1 victory over Tracy Eakin (Dooks).

It was an enthralling final and when Linter missed her chance to seal the win on 18, she battled back and won with a birdie on the first extra hole.

“I can’t believe it, I wasn’t expecting it,” said Linter.

“I’ve come on the Seniors a few years ago but I would never have expected this in my wildest dreams.”

Bornemann had a comprehensive win over Hugh Smyth (Mourne) in the semi-finals while David Brabazon (Balbriggan) was taken to extra holes by Patrick Madigan (Tramore). In what was another epic final, Bornemann finally grinded out a 3&2 victory.

Fionnuala Halpin (Dun Laoghaire) booked her place in the final with victory over Shirley Real (Castletroy) and McElroy got the better of Carol McEnroe (Headfort). And it was McElroy who won 1up in the final.