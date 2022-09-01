Galway’s Fergal Madden Completes Open Water Triple Crown

Chairman of the Atlantic Masters Swimming Club in Galway Fergal Madden from Derrydonnell completed the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming last weekend when completing the Catalina Swim in Los Angeles in a time of 13 hours and 38 minutes.

Fergal first swam the English Channel and last June, he completed the gruelling Manhattan 20 Bridges swim in 8 hours and 55 minutes.

He returned to Renville at the beginning of the week where a large crowd welcomed home the first Connacht and only the 8th Irish swimmer to complete such a task and already, attention is turning towards other challenges.

He spoke to John Mulligan on Wednesday evening.