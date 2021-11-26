Galway’s Emma Slevin & coach Sally Batley honoured at Gymnastics Ireland Awards night.

The Gymnastics Ireland National Awards in partnership with Marsh took place on Saturday 20th November in recognition of all the efforts of member, clubs, stand out gymnasts and contributors to our sport throughout the challenging times of 2020/2021.

Rhys McClenaghan was named the 2021 Gymnast of the Year after a historic summer where he secured the first ever Olympic final in gymnastics for Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Other winners of the night included the 2021 Rising Star Lily Russell from DP Gymnastics Club, Coach of the Year International Sally Batley as well as Special Recognition Awards for gymnasts Meg Ryan, Emma Slevin, Adam Steele, Ryan Devine, Daniel Fox, Ewan McAteer and Michael O’Neil for standout performances on the international circuit. In the context of Covid19 we also recognised the huge efforts and innovation of our clubs in keeping the sport going throughout the pandemic.

The night saw an array of gymnastic stars, VIPs and over 150 guests celebrating another huge year for the sport at the Radisson Blu, Golden Lane in Dublin.

Speaking about the event, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland Ciaran Gallagher said: ‘It really was amazing to be able to get together for the first time since October 2019 to recognise what has been an incredibly challenging period but also a period when yet again we saw our superb community of members rise to the unprecedented challenges from Covid19. Our sport as a commercially strong indoor sport was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, the efforts made by clubs & individuals to keep the sport alive were unreal so it is just right that we recognised these at the same time as we recognise some superb performances on the field of play from our star gymnasts. I must again thank our partners Ciaran Whelan & Barbara McCluskey at Marsh for their continued support of the National Awards in addition to Sport Ireland & the Olympic Federation of Ireland for their ongoing support during the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to rebuild our sport through 2022 and beyond!’

The National Awards is an event designed to reward all those stand out performers and contributors to the sport of gymnastics throughout the year.

Renmore GC and Irish Gymnast Emma Slevin

Awards open to nomination by members:

GymSTART Coach of the Year: Elaine Dilworth – Douglas GC and Steven Campbell – Citadel GC (tie)

Aoife Harnett – GymStars/Aspire GC

Karina Simiao – Citadel GC and Kate Frahill – DyNamo GC (tie)

Joanne Power – DP GC

Trojan Gymnastics Club

DP GC, Excel GC & Citadel GC (tie)

DyNamo GC

Citadel GC & Coolmine GC (tie)

Gymnastics Ireland direct appointment awards:

Club Social & Digital: Trojan GC

Vortex GC

Salto Cork

Salto Cork Rising Star (U-18): Lily Russell – DP GC

David Carleton – City of Lisburn/Salto GC

David Carleton – City of Lisburn/Salto GC Coach of the Year – International: Sally Batley – Renmore GC

Rhys McClenaghan

Special Recognition:

Special Recognition:

Gymnasts

Meg Ryan

Emma Slevin

Adam Steele

Ryan Devine

Daniel Fox

Ewan McAteer

Michael O’Neil

Coaches

Victoria Pattison – Ballincollig GC

Emma Hamill – Douglas GC

Luke Carson

Officials/Support Team

Denis Donoghue – Portlaoise GC

Other

Cliona O’Leary – Former RTE Deputy Head of TV

John Treacy – Retiring CEO Sport Ireland

‘GI Club Covid Response Award’ to recognise efforts of all Club Covid Leads during the pandemic

To view the complete photo album of the night visit the Gymnastics Ireland Facebook page @GymnasticsIRE

For more gymnastics news follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat & LinkedIn #NationalAwards #GymnasticsIreland #Sportstartshere