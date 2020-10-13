Galway’s Emma Helebert Looks Ahead To Start Of Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship

The delayed 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships are set to get underway this weekend, with Galway in action on the double in the Senior and Intermediate grades.

First up the Intermediates face Dublin on home soil at Pearse Stadium on Saturday at 2pm, with the Senior’s travelling to Wexford on Sunday to face the hosts at Bellefield, Enniscorthy with a 2pm throw-in.

Cóilín Duffy spoke to Emma Helebert as Galway Seniors get set to face a Wexford side playing their first competitive game of 2020.

Emma Helebert, pictured here as a student midwife with with her colleagues in UHG last year before the All-Ireland Final