Galway’s Ellie Duffy Named On European Umpire Development Programme

One of the up and coming stars of hockey umpiring, Ellie Duffy from Kinvara, has been selected along with five others to take part in the European Umpire Development Programme. The Programme targets young talented umpires throughout Europe and follows the initial Umpires For Europe programme that took place in Breda in the Netherlands.

Ellie joined John Mulligan in the studio along with Ashling Keogh and they were also joined on the phone by Tom Goode from Ballinasloe who is also one of Ellie’s mentors.

Ellie Duffy (Middle) who has been named on the European Umpire Development Programme along with Ashling Keogh and John Mulligan following their interview.