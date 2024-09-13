Galway’s Corey O’Malley to fight for European K-1 Title

Share story:

Galway fighter Corey O’Malley, who fights out of the Black Dragon Kickboxing gym on Sean Mulvoy Road in the city, will fight tough Belgian fighter Ahmed Oubliaid from the well regarded Lamiro Gym in Brussels for the vacant IKF European K-1 Lightweight Title on Sunday, 22nd September.

The fight will take place under Pro Am Rules in the State Of The Art Ballinfoile Community Centre on the Headford Road, Galway and will be the headline bout on a 20 fight card featuring several of Corey’s team mates from the Black Dragon Gym locking horns with fighters from all over Ireland.

This will be Corey‘s second attempt at this title as he fought for it back in February against a top French fighter But it was deemed a non-contest due to an accidental cut just before the end of round two when both fighters clashed heads and the French fighter was unable to continue.

Doors open at 3 pm with the First fight scheduled for 3:30 pm sharp. Tickets available from Black Dragon gym, any of the fighters on the card or a limited number at the door.