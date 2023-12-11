Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Cillian Tollett named in Ireland U16 squad

Ireland Men’s Under-16s will take on England in Staffordshire, England on Friday in their final friendly of 2023.

Paul Osam has named an 18-player squad for the international which will take place at St. George’s Park with Ireland going into the game off the back of five wins out of five so far this campaign. The squad includes Galway United striker Cillian Tollett among the 18 players named. It is the first game for the young Boys in Green since they retained the Victory Shield last month in North Wales, overcoming Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to bring the trophy home. This will be the first meeting between the nations at this age grade since 2019 when Ireland defeated England on penalties following a 3-3 draw. Ireland’s Evan Ferguson and England’s Rico Lewis were involved that day.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16 Squad

Goalkeepers: Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Ali Topcu (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Oisin McDonagh (Shamrock Rovers), Cead McGrath (Derry City),  Muhammad Oladiti (Shamrock Rovers), Finn Sherlock (Shelbourne), Sam Steward (St. Patrick’s Athletic),

Midfielders: Ramon Martos (UD Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Vancouver Whitecaps), Kian McMahon Brown (Burnley), Goodness Ogbonna (Shamrock Rovers), Oskar Skoubo Keely (Bohemians),

Forwards: Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Noonan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Billy O’Neill (Bray Wanderers), Cillian Tollett (Galway United), Jaden Umeh (Cork City)

International Friendly Fixture

Friday, December 15 | England MU16 v Ireland MU16, St. George’s Park National Football Centre, Staffordshire, England, KO 3pm*

