Galway’s Cathal Daniels Shows His Class With A Superb Victory At The Bramham International Horse Trials

(Report from Horse Sport Ireland)

Ireland’s Cathal Daniels has added to his reputation of being one of the best young Eventing riders in the world, by taking a hugely impressive victory on Sunday at the Bramham International Horse Trials in the UK.

Daniels and the Irish Sport Horse mare Rioghan Rua were in eighth place after Dressage in the Under 25 competition and rose to third place after a clear Cross Country round inside the time. Clear rounds were at a premium in the final Show Jumping phase, however Daniels produced one of just two clear rounds to take victory on his Dressage score of 33.7. Susie Berry also took seventh place for Ireland with Stonedge, while Robbie Kearns finished 11th with Master McCormack (ISH)(TIH).

In the CCI 4*-S at Bramham, Aoife Clark and Fernhill Adventure (ISH) finished in an impressive ninth place overall, after adding just time penalties to their Dressage score. Joseph Murphy finished in 11th place aboard Cesar V, with victory going to Gemma Tattersall (GBR) and Quicklook V.