Galway’s Caltra Cuans Ladies Lining Out For 31st Paídí ó Sé Football Festival

Caltra Cuan senior ladies will represent Galway in the 31st edition of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2020, which was officially launched at Ballyboden St. Enda’s GAA club last week and sees 36 adult men’s and ladies club teams descending on the rugged Dingle Peninsula from 21st to 23rd February.

2019 Comórtas finalists Thomas Davis and 2018 champions Ballyboden Ladies, which is managed by Cork’s 10 time All-Ireland senior football medal winner Valerie Mulcahy, pose the biggest threat to newcomers Caltra Cuans in the ladies senior cup with Kildare’s Sarsfields Ladies, Clonguish of Longford and Drumlane Sons of O’Connell of Cavan also lining out in the six team round robin competition.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by Kerry iconic footballer Páidi Ó Sé and has attracted over 16,000 club players over 30 years, growing into a major international GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé said, ‘We are thrilled to have Caltra Cuans continue with a strong representation of Galway clubs in recent years and wish them all the best in a competitive ladies senior cup. Páidi’s idea to expand the tournament beyond senior men’s teams back in 2009 was visionary and he would be proud to see new clubs getting involved year on year, all wanting to experience all that is good about the GAA. We are pleased that the tournament continues to be one of the most talked about GAA events in the calendar and we wish all clubs a safe and enjoyable experience. The support of local host clubs is crucial in ensuring we can maintain such a high number of teams and we thank them for their co-operation and making fields available to us.

Pádraig continued, “A special mention is due to Lidl who are in the fourth year of their partnership with us and who have contributed enormously to promoting ladies’ football in the country. We are grateful to our local partners Lee Strand Milk and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit who are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, which has become a big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that EJMenswear.com of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family as well as new clothing sponsors McKeever Sports are partnering up with us to ensure it will be another weekend to remember.”

For a programme of events and a full list of teams visit www.Paidiose.com

Former All-Ireland winning Galway senior football manager John O’Mahony with Kerry’s Tommy Walsh at the launch of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2020 football tournament in the Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA Club, Dublin.