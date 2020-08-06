Galway’s Caitriona Cormican Speaks Ahead Of The Release Of Episode Three Of AIB’s The Toughest Summer

With sport back all over the country Galway and Cappataggle Camogie player Caitriona Cormican believes it has lifted the spirit of communities across Ireland.

Cormican, who is also a GP, spoke to Oisin Langan ahead of the launch of episode 3 of AIB’s The Toughest Summer documentary.

The Toughest Summer is a documentary which tells the story of Summer 2020 which saw an unprecedented halt to Gaelic Games. The series is made up of five webisodes as well as a full-length documentary to air on RTÉ One in late August.

Caitriona features in the third webisode that will be available on AIB’s YouTube channel from 1pm on Thursday 6th August at www.youtube.com/aib.

For exclusive content and to see why AIB are backing Club and County follow us @AIB_GAA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

They started by talking about Caitriona’s work as a Doctor during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Cappataggle and Galway Camogie player Caitriona Cormican is pictured ahead of Episode Three of AIB’s The Toughest Summer, a documentary which tells the story of Summer 2020 which saw an unprecedented halt to Gaelic Games. Photo by Sportsfile