Galway beat Mayo in Allianz Football League

The Tribesmen came out on top of their clash with Mayo on Saturday by overcoming the side by two points. Kevin Walsh’s team left Mayo scoreless for twenty minutes, with Galway’s goal in the first half from Danny Cummins with the help of Antaoine O’Laoi and Johnny Heaney put Galway in a steady lead at the half-time interval. Galway led by 1-7 to 0-3. In the second half, Galway’s Barry McHugh and Michael Daly received black cards but that did not stop the Tribesmen from getting their victory over Mayo.

Galway: Ruairi Lavelle; Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh, David Wynne; Gary O’Donnell, John Daly, Johnny Heaney (0-1); Thomas Flynn, Ciaran Duggan; Michael Daly (0-1), Danny Cummins (1-2), Peter Coke; Barry McHugh, Shane Walsh 0-5 (0-5f), Antaine O’Laoi. Subs: Finnian Ó’Laoi for McHugh, Garreth Bradshaw for Flynn, Eamonn Brannigan for Cummins, Padraig Cunningham for Antaine Ó’Laoi (0-2).

Mayo: David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins;Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Stephen Coen; Matthew Ruane (0-1), Donal Vaughan (0-1); Fionn McDonagh, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1); James Durcan, Darren Coen (0-1), Jason Doherty (0-7) (0-6 f). Subs: Kevin McLoughlin for Durcan, Andy Moran (0-1) for Stephen Coen, Brian Reape for McLoughlin.

