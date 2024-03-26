Galway’s Anna McGough Scores as Republic of Ireland Top of Bob Docherty Cup After Match Day One

Share story:

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Scotland England 1-1 Northern Ireland

(Eng won 3-1 pens for bonus point)

Anna McGough (18), Eve Loftus (44) May Cruft (60+3) Chloe Giddings (16 pen) Ruby Abair (32)

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND enjoyed a hard fought opening day victory over reigning Champions Scotland while England and Northern Ireland played out an entertaining one all draw in the other afternoon fixture in Athlone Town AFC (March 25).

England grabbed a bonus point with a 3-1 victory in the penalty shoot-out. The additional point comes into effect if teams are level on points following the six game series.

MATCH DAY ONE, GAME ONE

In a closely contested opener to the four day series, it was Republic of Ireland forward Anna McGOUGH who scored a rocket from the edge of the box to break the deadlock in the Midlands venue. The goal coming just after the midway point in the first period as Lara Darraghan (Loreto, Abbey, Dalkey) played a delightful ball to her feet for the Claregalway student to slot past the keeper’s far post and rifle into the bottom corner.

The hosts enjoyed this slender lead at the interval.

There was a few substitutions at half time as one of them, Eva LOFTUS (Laurel Hill Coláiste, Limerick) popped up to net the second, direct from a corner kick on 44 minutes.

Scotland were determined to get something from the game and they were rewarded with a goal three minutes into added time as May CRUFT converted at the back post following a well delivered corner.

The final whistle came shortly after to make it 2-1 to Richard Berkeley’s side.

The Republic of Ireland will face England in the second of tomorrow’s fixtures kicking off at 5pm in Athlone. The players will contest the John Read Cup in this fixture as it’s an annual event between the two Nations. England are current holders having defeated Ireland on penalties (6-5) following a 1-1 draw last season.

MATCH DAY ONE, GAME TWO

In the second of the outings this afternoon, it was England who enjoyed a slender lead at the break when Chloe GIDDINGS converted from the spot on 16 minutes.

Northern Ireland got back into contention and equalised two minutes into the restart through a lovely goal from Ruby ADAIR.

England had a chance to win it in added time but substitute Millie Burdon missed a spot kick and the result was a draw.

England’s Evie Mitchell saved two penalties to ensure England’s bonus point in the resulting 3-1 shoot-out.

Northern Ireland line out against Scotland on Tuesday in Athlone at 3pm. Both teams will be looking to add a win to their campaign tomorrow.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND | Sarah Doyle, Karla Moore, Keelin Comiskey, Isabella Talotti, Kaitlyn Delahunty, Lara Dallaghan, Madison McGuane ©, Sarah Reynolds, Sophie Byrne, Mia Murtagh, Anna McGough

SUBS USED | Eva Loftus for Reynolds (HT), Kassie McLoughlin for Moore (HT), Ciara Milton for McGough (42) Abbie Duffy for Byrne (55)

SUBS NOT USED | Lucy Doyle Farrington, Maisie Quinn, Molly Kirwan

SCOTLAND | Morgan McCroary, Abby Hayes, Iona Watt, Sky Murtagh, Caitlin Martin, Lily Boyce ©, Phoebe O’Donnell, Oluwadara Ositelu, May Cruft, Orla Burn, Ava Crawford

SUBS USED | Erin O’Brien for Ositelu (HT), Amelie Chomczuk for O’Donnell (42)

SUBS NOT USED | Alex Reid, Erin Gilvear, Lucy Stevenson, Ava Allison, Milissa Regmi

MATCH OFFICIAL | Ray Conlon (Midlands)

ENGLAND | Evie Mitchell, Honey Benton Bryan, Macy Walby, Rachel McPeak, Annabelle Tang, Chloe Giddings, Lily Janes, Lottie Thorpe, Maisie Brickell, Emily Giddings, Dolly Reynolds

SUBS USED | Macie Mae Halsall for Reynolds (HT), Tilly Abrahams for Janes (HT), Isla Law for Walby (40), Millie Burdon for Benton Bryan (40), Sophia Burton for Lottie Thorpe (57)

SUBS NOT USED | Freya Weeks, Zoe Ciccardini

NORTHERN IRELAND | Zara McAvoy, Holly Hiton, Chloe Beckinsale, Lily Brooke Wallace, Ruby Adair, Charlotte Havern, Maja Stachura, Emilee Leacock, Mirijana Karrabecaj, Grace McAllister, Abbie Smyth

SUBS USED | Ava Hurl for Stachura (38), Grace Campbell for Curran (40), Sophie Graham for Smyth (53), Jemma Hernan for Leacock (53), Madison Bell for McAvoy (53)

SUBS NOT USED | Daisy Moore, Heidi Curran

MATCH OFFICIAL | Willie Stokes (Midlands)