Galway’s Andreeas Binder Coming Home to 3Arena Ahead of Biggest Night in European MMA

Fresh off his Levels Fight League World Lightweight Championship success in July, Galway MMA fighter Andreeas ‘Judoka’ Binder has moved promotion and make his first appearance in five years in Ireland on Friday, 8th December 2023).

He’ll take on Italian Daniele ‘Scat’ Scatizzi in a lightweight qualifier after joining the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

It’s one of 13 bouts in Dublin on the night that also sees John Mitchell against Jakub Kaszuka for the European Lightweight Belt, Nate ‘The Great’ Kelly makes his long awaited debut, and Galway also have a second fighter involved as Ben ‘Son of Life’ Davis, creater of Shaolin MMA in Galway, takes on England’s Dom Wooding in a 2024 Bantamweight qualifier.

Should Binder or Davis secure victories, they’ll enter the European qualifying tournaments next year and success there could lead to world title opportunities.

Tickets for the card at at the 3Arena are available through ticketmaster, but discounts can be received by through the following link on Andreeas’ instagram page (Discount Code – BINDER) https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/18005E2D9A992DE9?did=binder

Andreeas ‘Judoka’ Binder, on a streak of three wins and a 8-2 record presently, recently chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to look ahead to the ‘violence’ guaranteed night.