Galway’s All-Ireland Masters Championship Football Fixtures Announced

Galway’s fixtures for the 2024 All-Ireland Gaelic Masters Football Championship have been announced.

The Tribesmen went down 0-12 to 0-7 in the semi-final last year to Kerry but only have to wait until the third round for another crack at the Kingdom.

Galway begin their quest for the Mick Loftus Cup on the weekend of May 11th against a Leitrim/Longford combined selection away.

They then host Sligo before travelling to Kerry in June.

Mayo, Derry and Roscommon are also confirmed opponents before the round-robin series ends in July.

Galway 2024 All-Ireland Masters Football Championship Fixtures

(w/e 11th May) – Leitrim/Longford (away)

(w/e 25th May) – Sligo (home)

(w/e 8th June) – Kerry (away)

(w/e 22nd June) – Mayo (away)

(w/e 6th July) – Derry (neutral venue)

(w/e 20th July) – Roscommon (home)

Venues and times will be announced closer to the time.