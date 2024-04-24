Galway Bay FM

24 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway’s All-Ireland Masters Championship Football Fixtures Announced

Share story:
Galway’s All-Ireland Masters Championship Football Fixtures Announced

Galway’s fixtures for the 2024 All-Ireland Gaelic Masters Football Championship have been announced.

The Tribesmen went down 0-12 to 0-7 in the semi-final last year to Kerry but only have to wait until the third round for another crack at the Kingdom.

Galway begin their quest for the Mick Loftus Cup on the weekend of May 11th against a Leitrim/Longford combined selection away.

They then host Sligo before travelling to Kerry in June.

Mayo, Derry and Roscommon are also confirmed opponents before the round-robin series ends in July.

==

Galway 2024 All-Ireland Masters Football Championship Fixtures

(w/e 11th May) – Leitrim/Longford (away)

(w/e 25th May) – Sligo (home)

(w/e 8th June) – Kerry (away)

(w/e 22nd June) – Mayo (away)

(w/e 6th July) – Derry (neutral venue)

(w/e 20th July) – Roscommon (home)

Venues and times will be announced closer to the time.

Share story:

Galway Under 14s Begin All-Ireland Ladies Football Series Against Carlow, Kerry and Tyrone

Galway’s under-14 ladies footballers will commence Stage 1 of the All-Ireland series at Padraig Pearses GAA, Co. Roscommon on Saturday week (4th May...

Dragons vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with Scott Fardy)

Connacht travel to Wales to take on the Dragons for the first time in 13 months on Saturday (27th April 2024) in Round 15 of the BKT United Rugby Champion...

Galway Volleyball Club Women are National Division 1 League Champions

What an end of the season for Galway Volleyball Club Women’s team, that with a fantastic win over Ballymun Patriots VC achieved the Volleyball Irela...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Under 13 Division 1 Fri, 26 Apr, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Fri, 26 Apr, Venue: Tuam St...