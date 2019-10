Galway native, Alex Lee, will make history as he becomes Ireland’s first ever ‘blade runner’ when he competes for Ireland in the 100m and 200m T64 heats at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai from November 7th to November 15th.

Alex, who trains with Galway City Harriers and is a teacher in the Bish, has returned from camp in Portugal and flies out with the Irish team tomorrow week for the championships.

Alex joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about his inclusion in the team.

Alex Lee and John Mulligan in the studio following his interview on Friday