Galway’s 2020 National Hurling League Fixtures Announced

The GAA Master Fixtures Plan for 2020 has been published this afternoon and Galway Hurling Supporters will get the chance to see the Senior Team under new boss Shane O’Neill in Pearse Stadium on the 26th of January as part of a double header with the footballers.

The Galway Senior Hurlers will open proceedings against Westmeath on that day with the game throwing in at 12.30.

The Fixtures In Full are…

Round One – Sunday 26th January

Galway v Westmeath at Pearse Stadium, 12.30

Round Two – Sunday 2nd February

Limerick v Galway at The Gaelic Grounds, 2.30pm

Round Three – Sunday 16th February

Galway v Tipperary at Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Round Four – Sunday 23rd February

Waterford v Galway at Walsh Park, 2pm

Round Five – Sunday 1st March

Galway v Cork at Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Weekend 7th and 8th March

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Quarter Finals TBC

2nd Team 1A v 3rd Team 1B*

3rd Team 1A v 2nd Team 1B*

Relegation Play-Off

6th Team 1A v 6th Team 1B*

*Where a team who has had 2 home games in the Regular season draws a team who has had 3 home games in the Regular Season, HOME venue goes to team who has had only 2 home games in the Regular season, Where two teams who have had 2 home games play each other, or where two teams who have had 3 home games play each other, toss for HOME venue.

Weekend 14th and 15th March

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Semi Finals

Sunday 22nd March

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 Finals